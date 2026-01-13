F-Secure Oyj: Change in the Leadership Team of F-Secure Corporation - New Chief Strategy Officer appointed

Change in the Leadership Team of F-Secure Corporation - New Chief Strategy Officer appointed

F-Secure Corporation | Stock exchange release | 13 January 2026 at 9:00 am EET

F-Secure Corporation's SVP, Corporate Development and a member of the Leadership Team, Antero Norkio, has decided to leave the Company to pursue new opportunities. He will continue in the company until 30 January 2026.

"I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Antero for his outstanding contributions to F-Secure over the years. His leadership through key milestones, including the 2022 demerger and the 2023 acquisition of Lookout Life, has been invaluable. His dedication to F-Secure's success, commitment to building a strong company culture, and unwavering support during complex transitions have meant a great deal to us. We wish him continued success in the future," says F-Secure President & CEO Timo Laaksonen.

New Chief Strategy Officer appointed to drive strategic execution and business transformation

Jyrki Tulokas (b. 1975) has been appointed as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and a member of the Leadership Team of F-Secure Corporation. He will start in this position as of 2 February 2026. The appointment reflects F-Secure's commitment to strengthening strategic execution, operational excellence, and cross-functional coordination as the company scales its global operations.

Jyrki has over 25 years of experience bridging complex technology and commercial growth. He has held diverse leadership roles as Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Digital Officer, as well as various product leadership positions across B2B SaaS, B2B2C SaaS, consumer electronics, and high-volume retail.

Most recently, Jyrki has served as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Technology Officer at Verkkokauppa.com since 2021, guiding strategic direction and leading the company's technology development including AI, automation, cybersecurity, and digital transformation for one of the Nordic region's largest e-commerce companies.

Before joining Verkkokauppa.com, Jyrki spent over two decades in F-Secure, where he held several senior leadership roles including Chief Strategy Officer, Executive Vice President of Cyber Security Products and Consulting, and Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

At F-Secure, he will report to F-Secure President & CEO Timo Laaksonen and will be based at the company headquarters in Helsinki.

"I warmly welcome Jyrki to F-Secure. As a returning leader, he has a deep knowledge of the company's history, cyber security business dynamics, insights into its evolving operating environment, strong strategic acumen and broad expertise in retail and channel business. These capabilities will be invaluable as we continue to execute our growth strategy and strengthen our position as a leading consumer cyber security company," comments F-Secure President & CEO Timo Laaksonen.

"I'm excited to return to F-Secure, a company I have a special connection with. F-Secure has an exceptional culture, a meaningful mission to protect people's digital lives, and a unique position serving world-leading Communication Service Providers. I look forward to contributing to F-Secure's continued growth and success," says Jyrki Tulokas.

For further information, please contact:

Timo Laaksonen, President & CEO

tel. +358 40 7157411

investor.relations@f-secure.com

F-Secure in brief

F-Secure is Finland headquartered and globally operating consumer cyber security company. F-Secure offers award-winning security and privacy products and services that make every digital moment more secure, for everyone. F-Secure operates in over 100 countries, has ~200 Service Provider partners and is the global leader providing security through Communication Service Providers. F-Secure Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Read more: www.f-secure.com