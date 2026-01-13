Citycon Oyj: Inside information: Citycon decided on a one-time equity repayment

CITYCON OYJ Inside Information 13 January 2026 at 8:30 hrs

The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj has today decided on a one-time equity repayment of EUR 0.20 per share which will be distributed from the invested unrestricted equity fund of the company. The equity repayment is completed to distribute surplus funds to the shareholders of Citycon as Citycon has a substantial cash position following the completion of the divestment of Lippulaiva Residentials executed on 18 December 2025.

The equity repayment is based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2025, under which the maximum total amount of equity repayment from the invested unrestricted equity fund shall not exceed EUR 0.30 per share. The equity repayment aligns with the dividend suspension announced on 15 November 2024. In accordance with the suspension, no dividend or equity repayment was distributed until year-end 2025 and the announced suspension period has concluded as of year-end 2025.

The equity repayment will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the repayment 20 January 2026. The equity repayment will be paid on 27 January 2026.

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:

Hilik Attias

Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +358 40 688 8580

hilik.attias@citycon.com

Anni Torkko

Director, Group Corporate Analysis & IR

Tel. +358 45 358 0570

anni.torkko@citycon.com

Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

