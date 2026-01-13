

Turkey's retail sales growth moderated somewhat in November, though it remained strong overall, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Tuesday.



The volume of retail sales climbed 14.2 percent on a yearly basis in November, following a 15.3 percent growth in October.



Sales of non-food products, except automotive fuel, grew 15.9 percent annually in November, which was 19.8 percent in October. Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco grew by 11.8 percent, and automotive fuel sales were 10.2 percent higher.



On a monthly basis, retail sales advanced 1.5 percent, faster than the 0.3 percent rise seen a month ago. Moreover, this was the eighth consecutive increase.



Elsewhere, Turkey's current account deficit widened to $4.0 billion in November from $2.76 billion in the corresponding month last year, data published by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed.



The current account, excluding gold and energy, indicated a net surplus of $2.13 billion. Meanwhile, the goods recorded a deficit of $6.4 billion.



