Nxera Pharma to Receive US$3.6 Million in Milestone Payment Pursuant to Research Collaboration with Centessa

Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 13 January 2026 - Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. ("Nxera" or "the Company"; TSE 4565) notes that Centessa Pharmaceuticals has achieved an early development milestone associated with its investigational, orally administered, highly potent and selective orexin receptor 2 (OX2R) agonist, ORX142, in development for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders. This milestone triggers a payment of US$3.6 million to Nxera pursuant to its research collaboration with Centessa. The milestone payment will be recognised as revenue in Q4 FY2025.

Nxera Pharma is a technology powered biopharma company in pursuit of new specialty medicines to improve the lives of patients with unmet needs in Japan and globally. The Company has built an agile, new-generation commercial business in Japan to develop and commercialize innovative medicines, including several launched products, to address this high-value, large and growing market and those in the broader APAC region. In addition, and powered by its unique NxWave GPCR structure-based drug discovery platform, the Company is advancing an extensive pipeline internally and in partnership with leading pharma and biotech companies. Nxera Pharma operates at key locations in Tokyo and Osaka (Japan), London and Cambridge (UK), Basel (Switzerland) and Seoul (South Korea) and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565).

