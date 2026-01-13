Citycon Oyj: G City Ltd. will adjust the offer prices in its tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares and stock options in Citycon Oyj due to Citycon Oyj's distribution of funds

Citycon Oyj Stock Exchange Release 13 January 2026 at 10.10 hrs

Citycon Oyj ("Citycon") announced on 31 December 2025 that G City Ltd ("G City") commenced the mandatory public cash tender offer for all the outstanding shares and stock options in Citycon Oyj on 2 January 2026. On 2 December 2025 G City Ltd announced a mandatory public tender offer for all shares and securities entitling to shares in Citycon. G City's portion of all shares and voting rights in Citycon has exceeded 50% as a result of a share transaction made on 3 November 2025 and G City has thereby become obligated to launch a mandatory public tender offer for all shares and securities entitling to shares in Citycon in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 19 of the Securities Markets Act (746/2021, as amended).

G City has today announced the following information regarding its mandatory public cash tender offer for all the outstanding shares and stock options in Citycon:

As announced previously, G City Ltd. ("G City" or the "Offeror") commenced the mandatory public tender offer on 2 January 2026 for all the issued and outstanding shares in Citycon Oyj ("Citycon" or the "Company") that are not held by Citycon or any of its subsidiaries (the "Shares") and for all the issued and outstanding stock options in Citycon that are not held by Citycon or any of its subsidiaries (the "Stock Options") (the "Tender Offer").

The offer price is EUR 4.00 in cash for each Share validly tendered in the Tender Offer (the "Share Offer Price"). The price offered for each Stock Option validly tendered in the Tender Offer is EUR 0.38 in cash for each outstanding Stock Option 2025D (the "Option 2025D Offer Price"), EUR 0.38 in cash for each outstanding Stock Option 2025E (the "Option 2025E Offer Price"), and EUR 0.38 in cash for each outstanding Stock Option 2025F (the "Option 2025F Offer Price", and together with the Option 2025D Offer Price and the Option 2025E Offer Price, the "Option Offer Prices").

As set out in the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, should the Company distribute a dividend or otherwise distribute funds or any other assets to its shareholders, or if a record date with respect to any of the foregoing occurs prior to any of the settlements of the completion trades (whether after the expiry of the offer period or during or after any subsequent offer period), the Offeror reserves the right to adjust the Share Offer Price and the Option Offer Prices, as applicable, payable by the Offeror on a euro-for-euro basis.

Citycon has today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has decided, in accordance with the authorization granted by the Company's annual general meeting on 3 April 2025, on a one-time equity repayment of EUR 0.20 per Share, which will be distributed from the invested unrestricted equity fund of the Company. Such equity repayment will be paid to the shareholders of Citycon on 27 January 2026. As a result of the equity repayment by Citycon, the Offeror will adjust the Share Offer Price and the Option Offer Prices on a euro-for-euro basis to the effect that the Share Offer Price is EUR 3.80 per Share, the Option 2025D Option Offer Price is EUR 0.18 per Stock Option 2025D, the Option 2025E Option Offer Price is EUR 0.18 per Stock Option 2025E, and the Option 2025F Option Offer Price is EUR 0.18 per Stock Option 2025F, subject to any further adjustments.

The Offeror shall supplement the tender offer document concerning the Tender Offer and publish such supplement without undue delay. The adjustments to the Share Offer Price and the Option Offer Prices shall become effective once the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved the supplement document. The full release published by G City is attached to this stock exchange release.

The Board of Directors of Citycon is reviewing the mandatory tender offer by independent members in accordance with the Securities Markets Act and other applicable laws and regulations and is expected to publish its statement on the mandatory tender offer during the coming days. Citycon has appointed Deutsche Bank AG as its financial advisor and Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd as its legal advisor in connection with the mandatory tender offer. Citycon has undertaken to follow the Helsinki Takeover Code issued by the Finnish Securities Market Association.

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:

Hilik Attias

CFO

Contact requests through:

Anni Torkko

Director, Group Corporate Analysis & IR

Tel. +358 45 358 0570

anni.torkko@citycon.com

