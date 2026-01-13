Géraud Estrangin Joins as a Managing Director

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Géraud Estrangin has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its Industrials Group.

Based in Paris, Mr. Estrangin will focus on aerospace and defence in Europe, in coordination with the global Aerospace, Defense Government team. He will also support the global Industrials Group for France-related transactions, further enhancing the firm's European capabilities at a time of sustained deal activity. He will work closely with senior colleagues across the Industrials Group to deepen client relationships and support the execution of complex transactions across the region.

Mr. Estrangin brings nearly three decades of experience in investment banking and corporate finance. He was Co-Founder and Managing Director of Lincoln International in Paris, where he played a central role in establishing and scaling the firm's French operations over an 18-year period. During his tenure at Lincoln International, Mr. Estrangin co-led the European Aerospace Defense practice and was instrumental in building the firm's local infrastructure while originating and executing more than 40 completed transactions across industrial subsectors.

Bill Peluchiwski, Global Head of Industrials, commented: We are delighted to welcome Géraud to Houlihan Lokey. Building on the sustained momentum of our global Aerospace, Defense Government practice and the broader Industrials Group, his deep subsector expertise and extensive experience across complex, high-profile transactions will be instrumental in further solidifying our position as the preeminent advisory platform in Europe and across global markets."

Matteo Manfredi, Co-Head of Industrials, Europe, said: "Géraud is a financial professional of exceptional calibre, with a unique track record of building and scaling leading advisory platforms, combined with outstanding expertise and proven execution capabilities across the industrials landscape. His appointment will further strengthen Houlihan Lokey's Industrials Group and exemplifies our commitment to delivering market-leading advice and superior outcomes for clients."

"Houlihan Lokey is renowned for the depth of its sector expertise, the strength of its global platform, and its client-centric ethos, providing a unique foundation to deliver creative, high-impact solutions for clients," said Mr. Estrangin."I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of the Industrials Group, helping to deliver best-in-class advisory outcomes for our client base".

Houlihan Lokey's Industrials Group has earned a reputation for superior service and outstanding results in M&A advisory, capital-raising, restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services. The global Aerospace, Defense Government practice has completed ~30 transactions in the past 18 months, reflecting sustained momentum. The team leverages deep expertise, extensive industry relationships, and direct access to senior decision-makers at leading strategic and financial institutions worldwide to support complex transactions globally.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) is a leading global investment bank recognized for delivering independent strategic and financial advice to corporations, financial sponsors, and governments. With uniquely deep industry expertise, broad international reach, and a partnership approach rooted in trust, the firm provides innovative, integrated solutions across mergers and acquisitions, capital solutions, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. Our unmatched transaction volumes provide differentiated, data-driven perspectives that help our clients achieve their most critical goals. To learn more about Houlihan Lokey, please visit HL.com.

