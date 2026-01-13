TOKYO, Jan 13, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) has begun production of the Rogue Plug-in Hybrid for the North American market and the Navara for the Oceania market, both of which will be launched by Nissan Motor Corporation (hereafter, Nissan). The company began production of the Rogue Plug-in Hybrid on January 12 at its Okazaki Plant (Aichi Prefecture, Japan), and the Navara on December 20, 2025, at the Laem Chabang Plant of Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Of the two OEM models, the Rogue Plug-in Hybrid is scheduled to go on sale in North America in the first quarter of 2026, while the Navara is set to launch in Oceania at the end of the first quarter of 2026.As Alliance partners, Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan continue to collaborate globally on next-generation pickup truck development and production, as well as electrified vehicle initiatives and business expansion. OEM supplies of the Rogue Plug-in Hybrid and Navara represent a tangible outcome of this Alliance. Through these initiatives, Nissan enhances its product lineup, while Mitsubishi Motors improves its plant utilization, forming a mutually beneficial partnership. In addition, Mitsubishi Motors is scheduled to receive OEM supply of an all-new EV model derived from Nissan's new LEAF, which will be introduced to the North American market in the second half of 2026.Mitsubishi Motors will continue to strengthen its regional businesses and expand its product portfolio through various partnerships, while accelerating efforts to enhance profitability.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) - a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan - is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 28,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan and the ASEAN region. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV, the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. With a target of increasing the sales ratio of electrified vehicles to 100% by 2035, Mitsubishi Motors will deliver models that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society. For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.