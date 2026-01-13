Vizsla Silver Corp.: Vizsla Silver Reports Additional High Grade Intercepts At Copala With Geotechnical Drilling

NYSE: VZLA TSX: VZLA

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from 11 geotechnical drill holes targeting the Copala resource area at its 100%-owned, flagship Panuco silver-gold project ("Panuco" or the "Project") located in Mexico. The reported results correspond to 29 oriented geotechnical drill holes completed within the Copala, Tajitos and Napoleon resource areas between May 2025 and August 2025.

Highlights

DDH-CAP-008B returned 1,800 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) over 3.80 metres true width (mTW) (1,284 g/t silver and 7.51 g/t gold) Including 3,833 g/t AgEq over 0.93 mTW (2,760 g/t silver and 15.70 g/t gold)

DDH-CAP-003A returned 840 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) over 6.50 metres true width (mTW) (681 g/t silver and 2.58 g/t gold) Including 1,219 g/t AgEq over 0.91 mTW (1,046 g/t silver and 3.10 g/t gold) Including 1,708 g/t AgEq over 1.83 mTW (1,428 g/t silver and 4.77 g/t gold)

DDH-CAP-007B returned 424 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) over 8.90 metres true width (mTW) (269 g/t silver and 2.15 g/t gold) Including 1,357 g/t AgEq over 1.62 mTW (865 g/t silver and 6.82 g/t gold)

DDH-CAP-003A returned 1,422 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) over 2.00 metres true width (mTW) (850 g/t silver and 7.78 g/t gold)

"The results from the recently completed Geotechnical drill campaign not only support engineering studies for mine development but also serve as infill holes, validating the exceptional high-grade continuity at Copala", commented Michael Konnert, President & CEO. "Copala continues to impress with higher grades as drill spacing is reduced, particularly within years 1-3 of the feasibility study mine plan. We expect to continue upgrading resources through 2026 via underground drilling at Copala to further de-risk and enhance initial mine production."

The precious metals dominant Copala structure, located in the western portion of the Panuco district, is situated ~800 m to the east of the Napoleon Vein. Copala currently hosts Measured Resources of 41.4 Moz AgEq at 684 g/t AgEq, Indicated Resources of 82.8 Moz AgEq at 600 g/t AgEq and Inferred Resources of 35.5 Moz AgEq at 476 g/t AgEq within a broad envelope of vein-breccia interlayered with host rock, up to 82 metres thick (please refer to our Panuco Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study, Sinaloa State, Mexico, by Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC, dated December 2, 2025 and Vizsla's press release dated November 12, 2025). Observations and interpretations conducted by Vizsla geologists indicate that Copala has an average dip of ~46° to the east (~35° in its northern sector and steepening to ~65° in the southern sector).

Exploration and resource focused drilling at Copala have now traced mineralization along ~1,770 metres of strike length and ~400 metres down dip. Furthermore, surface geological mapping, supported with LiDAR, and near surface drilling conducted in 2024 (see press release dated June 26, 2024) led to the discovery of a historic mine adit on surface over the central zone of Copala where the initial years of production have been planned.

The 11 holes reported herein are part of 10,578 m geotechnical campaign comprised of 29 oriented holes completed for engineering studies that were included in Vizsla's recently announced Feasibility Study (please refer to our Panuco Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study, Sinaloa State, Mexico, by Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC, dated December 2, 2025 and Vizsla's press release dated November 12, 2025). Nine of the 11 holes intercepted Copala between 15 m or 50 m from previous drill holes and thus can be considered as infill holes. Additionally, eight of these holes intercepted Copala with significant grades, further demonstrating the excellent mineral continuity along the Vein.

Moreover, Vizsla Silver commenced a fully funded and permitted test mine and bulk sample program at Copala on December 11, 2024 (see press release dated December 11, 2024), which is focused on developing an underground ramp ("Morgan" ramp), lateral access and ore extraction from the 460-level on Copala. Development of the Morgan ramp on Copala has now provided Vizsla geologists with strategic positions to start an aggressive (+13k metres) infill drilling campaign designed to upgrade additional resources into the Indicated and Measured categories at Copala and Cristiano. Vizsla commenced its underground infill drilling program from the 480-level of the ramp on December 24, 2025 and plans to add a second rig at the 460-level in due course.

Drillhole From To Downhole

Length Estimated

True width Ag Au AgEq Vein







(m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t)



DDH-CAP-001 No Significant Values Copala 3



DDH-CAP-003A 363.36 366.00 2.64 2.00 850 7.78 1,422 Copala 3



DDH-CAP-003A 399.90 410.57 10.67 6.50 681 2.58 840 Copala



Including 399.90 401.40 1.50 0.91 1,046 3.10 1,219





Including 405.00 408.00 3.00 1.83 1,428 4.77 1,708





DDH-CAP-004A No Significant Values Copala 3



DDH-CAP-004A 332.45 337.15 4.70 4.50 316 1.87 444 Copala



Including 334.65 337.15 2.50 2.39 448 2.18 592





DDH-CAP-004A 348.85 351.50 2.65 2.30 158 0.54 190 Copala



DDH-CAP-004B 261.40 264.00 2.60 2.20 131 0.78 185 Copala



DDH-CAP-005A No Significant Values Copala 3



DDH-CAP-005A 308.85 312.00 3.15 2.60 179 0.99 247 Copala



DDH-CAP-006A No Significant Values Copala 3



DDH-CAP-006A 332.68 336.65 3.97 3.20 384 2.64 571 Copala



Including 332.68 333.90 1.22 0.98 835 7.19 1,360





DDH-CAP-007A 152.00 153.00 1.00 1.00 216 1.98 362 Copala



DDH-CAP-007B 181.15 190.75 9.60 8.90 269 2.15 424 Copala



Including 181.80 183.55 1.75 1.62 865 6.82 1,357





DDH-CAP-007B 246.10 246.95 0.85 0.80 665 3.01 861 Vein splay



DDH-CAP-007B 311.85 312.75 0.90 0.90 733 3.50 963 Copala 2



DDH-CAP-008A 154.00 154.40 0.40 0.35 182 1.56 296 Copala splay 1



DDH-CAP-008A 156.70 161.65 4.95 4.90 201 1.26 289 Copala



DDH-CAP-008A 172.60 174.10 1.50 1.40 139 1.09 217 Copala splay 2



DDH-CAP-008B 187.30 192.00 4.70 3.80 1,284 7.51 1,800 Copala



Including 189.00 190.15 1.15 0.93 2,760 15.70 3,833





DDH-CAP-009 No Significant Values Copala



DDH-CAP-009 258.00 263.75 5.75 2.20 489 2.05 619 Cristiano



Including 261.00 262.95 1.95 0.75 1,229 5.64 1,596





DDH-CAP-009 No Significant Values Copala





Note: AgEq = Ag g/t x Ag rec. + (Au g/t x Au Rec x Au price/gram)/Ag price/gram. Metal price assumptions are $35.50/oz silver and $3,100/oz gold and metallurgical recoveries assumed are 92.3% for silver and 93.8% for gold. Gold and silver metallurgical recoveries used in this release are from metallurgical test results of the Copala vein (see press release dated August 16, 2023)

Table 1: Downhole drill intersections from the holes reported for Copala, Copala 2, Copala 3 and Cristiano veins.

Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation

(m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) DDH-CAP-001 405,122 2,586,384 648 257.0 -76.0 525.0 DDH-CAP-003A 404,813 2,586,854 638 164.0 -73.0 435.0 DDH-CAP-004A 404,812 2,586,855 638 223.0 -72.0 357.0 DDH-CAP-004B 404,813 2,586,855 638 272.0 -53.0 270.0 DDH-CAP-005A 404,827 2,587,009 596 275.0 -46.0 321.0 DDH-CAP-006A 404,828 2,587,009 595 292.0 -68.0 342.0 DDH-CAP-007A 404,652 2,587,161 568 290.0 -56.0 330.0 DDH-CAP-007B 404,653 2,587,161 568 320.0 -39.0 333.0 DDH-CAP-008A 404,674 2,587,217 533 294.0 -75.0 185.1 DDH-CAP-008B 404,674 2,587,217 533 330.0 -39.0 210.0 DDH-CAP-009 404,574 2,587,069 542 247.0 -66.0 336.8

Table 2: Drillhole details for the reported drillholes. Coordinates in WGS84, Zone 13.

Qualified Person

In accordance with NI 43-101, Jesus Velador, Ph.D. MMSA QP., Vice President of Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core samples were shipped to SGS Lab in Durango Mexico for sample preparation and analysis. The SGS lab in Durango is ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

About Vizsla Silver and the Panuco Project

Vizsla Silver is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The Company recently completed a Feasibility Study for Panuco in November 2025 which highlights 17.4 Moz AgEq of annual production over an initial 9.4-year mine life, an after-tax NPV(5%) of US$1.8B, 111% IRR and a 7-month payback at US$35.50/oz Ag and US$3,100/oz Au. Vizsla Silver aims to position itself as a leading silver company by implementing a dual track development approach at Panuco, advancing mine development while continuing district scale exploration through low-cost means.

Website: www.vizslasilvercorp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events, plans, and objectives.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding management's plans, strategies, and future operations.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed to be reasonable by the Company as of the date of this release, including, without limitation: the accuracy of the Feasibility Study parameters; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; that required permits and approvals will be obtained in the expected timeframe; continued community and government support; stability in market, political and economic conditions; reasonable accuracy of operating and capital cost estimates; and continued favourable metal prices and exchange rates.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, but are not limited to: exploration, development and operating risks; permitting, environmental and regulatory risks; community relations and social licence risks; commodity price and currency fluctuations; inflation and cost escalation; financing and liquidity risks; reliance on contractors and suppliers; title and surface rights risks; changes in project parameters; inaccuracies in technical or economic modelling; the risk that the Feasibility Study assumptions prove inaccurate; and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

There can be no assurance that the Panuco Project will be placed into production or that the results of the Feasibility Study will be realized. The purpose of the forward-looking statements is to provide information about management's current expectations and plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

