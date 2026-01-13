

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal has become the 60th country to sign the Artemis Accords, pledging its commitment to peaceful space exploration and use with NASA.



Portugal's Secretary of State for Science and Innovation Helena Canhao signed the Accords on behalf of the Government of Portugal on Sunday. The signing was celebrated at a ceremony on Monday by U.S. Ambassador to Portugal John J. Arrigo and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Central Europe and Southern Europe Dan Lawton on the sidelines of the U.S.-Portugal Standing Bilateral Commission.



'As a committed NATO Ally, Portugal is a key U.S. partner; Portugal's signing of the Accords extends that close partnership into outer space,' the Department of State said.



'Portugal joins a cadre of nations building the framework for safe, transparent, and prosperous activity in space,' said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman in recorded remarks. 'This is our generation's Golden Age of Exploration. Together, we are advancing innovation, driving international collaboration, and discovering the secrets of the universe.'



The United States and seven other countries established the Artemis Accords in 2020 to serve as a set of practical principles to guide responsible space exploration.



