Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.: Rocky Shore Gold Initiates Ni 43-101 Technical Report on the Historical Mosquito Hill and Reid Gold Deposits and Identifies Porphyry Gold Corridor

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. ("Rocky Shore" or the "Company") (CSE:RSG) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Caracle Creek International Consulting Inc. to prepare a NI 43-101 Technical Report for Company's Gold Anchor Project in central Newfoundland, which will aim to define current Mineral Resource Estimates on the Mosquito Hill and Reid Deposits (see Map 1 for Gold Anchor Project location). The Technical Report is planned for completion toward the end of Q1-2026.

Current work by the Company on the historical data compilation at the Mosquito Hill and Reid Deposits indicates that both deposits are within a "Porphyry Gold Corridor" and are spatially related and developed within the same broader deep-seated and laterally extensive magmatic-hydrothermal system (see Map 2 below). The three-kilometre-long corridor hosts both porphyry-controlled gold deposits, additional untested porphyry gold targets, alteration and mineralization. It represents a separate, larger porphyry-controlled gold environment at Gold Anchor than previously recognized. This corridor is a priority one target area for establishing a mineral resource at both the Mosquito Hill and Reid Deposits, and for additional discovery opportunities at untested porphyry targets within the corridor.

Ken Lapierre, President and CEO of the Company, commented, "At the Gold Anchor Project, compilation of historical data in and around the porphyry-controlled Reid and Mosquito Hill Deposits has identified a much larger pervasive gold-bearing porphyry environment, now termed by us as the 'Porphyry Gold Corridor'. Within this approximately 3-kilometre-long corridor, both surface gold deposits are open in all directions and additional untested porphyry targets have been identified. Our plan is to get this area drill ready for the summer of 2026. As we await our final permit to drill our structurally-controlled high grade Lane Pond Gold Target planned in Q1-2026, we remain optimistic for the potential value creation the Gold Anchor Project will deliver for Rocky Shore in 2026."

Historical Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit ( press released on December 2, 2025 )

The Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit is classified as a porphyry-controlled gold deposit. Previous owners, Golden Dory Resources Corp. and Paragon Minerals Corporation, filed a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report in 2010 for the Mosquito Hill Zone, which disclosed the following historical resource estimates using a 0.3 g/t gold cut-off.

Indicated Mineral Resource: 11,180,000 tonnes @ 0.55 g/t gold = 196,257 gold ounces

Inferred Mineral Resource: 38,760,000 tonnes @ 0.46 g/t gold = 569,496 gold ounces

A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates on the Mosquito Hill Gold Deposit as current mineral resources, and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources. Refer to additional disclosure information in the Historical Mineral Resource Estimates section below.

Historical Reid Gold Deposit ( press released on December 2, 2025 )

The historical Reid Gold Deposit is classified as a porphyry-controlled gold deposit. In 2013, Golden Dory Resources Corp. filed an NI 43-101 report for the Reid Zone, which disclosed the following historical mineral resource estimate using a 0.3 g/t gold cut-off.

Inferred Mineral Resource: 9,570,000 tonnes @ 0.56 g/t gold = 173,000 gold ounces

A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate on the Reid Gold Deposit as current mineral resources, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. Refer to additional disclosure information in the Historical Mineral Resource Estimates section below.

Map 1: Emerging Gold District, Significant Claim Owners, Major Fault Lines,

Gold Deposits and Gold Targets

Map 2: Deep NE Trending Magnetic Environment Disrupted by Cross-cutting NW Trending Porphyry Gold Corridor Highlighting Surface Drill Holes and Mosquito Hill and Reid Gold Deposits

HISTORICAL MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES

For the purposes of this news release, the above referenced mineral resource estimates for: (a) the Reid Deposit in Form 43-101F1 Technical Report for the Reid Zone Resource Estimate Brady Project Grand Falls-Windsor-Buchans Electoral District NTS: 2D/5 Newfoundland and Labrador for Golden Dory Resources Corp. with an effective date of September 30, 2011 and dated August 27, 2013 prepared by Giroux Consulting and (b) the Mosquito Hill Deposit in Form 43-101F1 Technical Report for the Mosquito Hill Zone and the Reid Zone Resource Estimates Huxter-Brady Project Grand Falls-Windsor-Buchans Electoral District NTS: 2D/5 Newfoundland and Labrador for Golden Dory Resources Corp. and Paragon Minerals Corporation with an effective date of February 15, 2010 and dated November 12, 2010 prepared by Giroux Consulting are each considered by Rocky Shore to be a "historical estimate" as defined under Ni 43-101. No economic assessment or scoping study has been completed for either deposit; therefore, a range of cut-off values was used in the technical reports. The resources described above used a cut-off of 0.30 g/t gold. While the Company considers the estimates and cut-off values to be reliable, no Qualified Person of Rocky Shore has done sufficient work to classify either historical estimate as a current mineral resource of Rocky Shore, and Rocky Shore is not treating either historical estimate as a current mineral resource for the purposes of this disclosure. Among other things, significant data compilation, re-drilling, re-sampling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before such historical estimates can be classified as a current mineral resource. There can be no assurance that any of the historical mineral resources, in whole or in part, will ever become economically viable. In addition, mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. The Company is not aware of any other recent estimates prepared by Giroux Consulting or others for the Reid and Mosquito Hill. Even if classified as a current mineral resource, there is no certainty as to whether further drilling will result in any historical inferred or indicated resources being upgraded to an indicated or measured category.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Ken Lapierre, P. Geo., President and CEO of the Company, is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release. The data in this release was extracted from the historical NI 43-101 technical reports on the Mosquito Hill and Reid Gold Deposits, as well as newer data compilations undertaken by the Company.

ABOUT ROCKY SHORE GOLD LTD.

Rocky Shore Gold is a Canadian junior exploration company targeting the expansion of its two porphyry-controlled Mosquito Hill and Reid Gold Deposits and the discovery of structurally controlled high-grade gold zones at its 100%-owned Gold Anchor Project. The project is strategically located in central Newfoundland - hosting one of Canada's most promising and underexplored gold belts. The district-scale project is the second-largest property (greater than 1,200 square kilometres) within an emerging gold district. The Gold Anchor Project is on trend to major gold discoveries and recent gold deposits northeast of the Gold Anchor Project associated with the highly prospective Appleton and JBP Faults. For more information, please visit our website at www.rockyshoregold.com.

Rocky Shore would like to acknowledge the financial support and approval of the 2025 Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

