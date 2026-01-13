Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSX: QRC) (the "Company" or "Queen's Road Capital") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with ATHA Energy Corp. (TSXV: SASK) ("ATHA Energy") whereby the Company will invest US$20,000,000 in ATHA Energy by way of convertible debenture. The convertible debenture will have a 5-year term, carry a 12% coupon and will be convertible into ATHA Energy common shares at a share price of C$0.85.

ATHA Energy is a uranium mineral exploration company with a strategically balanced portfolio including three 100%-owned post discovery uranium projects (the Angilak Uranium Project located in Nunavut, CMB Discoveries in Labrador, and the newly discovered basement hosted GMZ high-grade uranium discovery located in the Athabasca Basin) and the largest cumulative prospective exploration land package (>7 million acres) in two of the world's most prominent basins for uranium discoveries. ATHA Energy also holds a 10% carried interest in key Athabasca Basin exploration projects operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) and IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSX: ISO).

Warren Gilman, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented: "Queen's Road Capital is thrilled to support the next phase of development at the Angilak Uranium Project in Nunavut following the 2025 discovery of the Mineralized RIB Corridor with intercepts including 8.16% U3O8 over 0.5 meters and 4.81% U3O8 over 1.1 meters. The Angikuni Basin, which ATHA Energy owns in its entirely, is returning some of the best uranium intercepts in Canada outside the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. This investment complements our other high quality uranium investments, NexGen Energy and IsoEnergy."

Completion of the investment is subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the TSXV and is expected to occur by the end of the month.

Queen's Road Capital is a dividend paying, leading financier to the global resource sector. The Company is a resource focused investment company, making investments in privately held and publicly traded companies. The Company acquires and holds securities for long-term capital appreciation, with a focus on convertible debt securities and resource projects in advanced development or production located in politically safe jurisdictions.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this News Release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's growth strategy and the Company's future performance. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks include the interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; commodity and currency price fluctuation; failure to obtain adequate financing; regulatory, recovery rates, refinery costs, inability to identify or successfully conclude corporate transactions, and other relevant conversion factors, permitting and licensing risks; and general market and mining exploration risks. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as investment advice. Readers should perform a detailed, independent investigation and analysis of the Company and are encouraged to seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

