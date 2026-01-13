

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to a 35-year low of 185.54 against the euro, a record low of 199.45 against the Swiss franc and a 17-year low of 214.30 against the pound, from early highs of 184.30, 196.08 and 212.73, respectively.



Against the U.S., Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to a 1-1/2-month low of 159.05, a 6-month low of 106.64, more than a 1-year low of 91.80 and nearly a 2-week low of 114.59 from early highs of 157.97, 105.97, 91.19 and 113.86, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 186.00 against the euro, 200.00 against the franc, 216.00 against the pound, 160.00 against the greenback, 108.00 against the aussie, 93.00 against the kiwi and 115.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News