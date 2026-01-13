

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.427 billion, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $1.130 billion, or $1.54 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $5.179 billion from $4.847 billion last year.



The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.427 Bln. vs. $1.130 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.02 vs. $1.54 last year. -Revenue: $5.179 Bln vs. $4.847 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News