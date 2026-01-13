

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation held steady as initially estimated in December, the latest data from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent annually in December, the same as in the previous month. That was in line with the flash data published on December 31.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food products, core inflation rose somewhat to 2.1 percent from 2.0 percent.



The annual price growth in unprocessed products moderated to 6.0 percent from 6.1 percent. Meanwhile, the decline in energy prices deepened to 2.4 percent from 0.8 percent. Inflation based on housing rents slowed to 4.9 percent from 5.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in November.



The EU measure of inflation was 2.4 percent in December versus 2.1 percent in November, as estimated.



The average inflation rate for the year 2025 was 2.3 percent compared to 2.4 percent in 2024, the agency said.



