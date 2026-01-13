

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. President has warned that any country conducting business with Iran will face a 25 percent tariff on their trade with the United States. This threat comes in apparent response to the Iranian government's crackdown on the weeks-old deadly anti-government protests.



'Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America,' Donald Trump said in comments made on Truth Social Monday.



'This Order is final and conclusive,' he added, without any further explanation.



China, Turkey, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and India are at risk of Trump's threat as they are Iran's main trading partners.



China responded by saying that it 'will take all necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.'



'Tariff wars and trade wars have no winners, and coercion and pressure cannot solve problems. Protectionism harms the interests of all parties,' a Chinese embassy spokesperson in Washington said on X.



Iran is currently experiencing its biggest nationwide demonstrations against the government in years. The U.S. is weighing its options for addressing the situation in the country.



The protests began on December 28 following the sudden collapse of Iran's national currency and have since spread to at least 46 cities across the country.



Nearly 650 people, including children, have been killed and thousands of others injured in security forces' shooting at protesters, according to human rights groups.



Iran's parliament has also reported fatalities among members of the security forces.



