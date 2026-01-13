Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (FSE: 3H90) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") is pleased to announce it has initiated surface site development activities at its wholly owned West Cache Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario ("West Cache" or the "Project"), marking a critical step in the Project's transition from permitting to execution. The surface development program directly supports the planned extraction of an approved 86,500-tonne bulk sample and represents a key milestone for the Company.

Surface Development Program

Following a competitive request for proposal ("RFP") process, the Company awarded the initial phase of construction to Aki-Caron, a joint venture between Caron Equipment Inc. ("Caron") and Mattagami First Nation. Contractor selection prioritized safety performance, environmental stewardship, local and First Nations participation, cost discipline, scheduling, and execution capability. Caron is a well-established mine site contractor with more than 40 years of experience supporting mining and development projects throughout the Timmins region and Northern Ontario.

Initial surface work includes construction of the mine area pad, permanent and temporary access and haul roads, overburden boxcut excavation, organics and overburden stockpiles, and the start of the water management infrastructure. The boxcut and portal access are critical path items required to initiate underground development and extract the approved bulk sample. Certain permanent water management elements, including settling and polishing ponds, are planned for a subsequent development phase in the Spring. Figure 1 shows the site plan for surface development activities.

Utilities Infrastructure Progress

Meaningful progress has also been achieved on the Project utilities. Clearing of the corridor for the 27.6 kV distribution line has been completed. Timmins based MCSS Enterprises has been retained for all high-voltage installation work. Utility poles have been delivered to site, with helicopter-assisted placement completed. The high-voltage line installation is approximately 60% complete.

Derisked Development

The underground test mining and bulk sampling program is designed to generate critical inputs for future feasibility studies, including mining methods, geotechnical conditions, and metallurgical performance. Combined with recently secured financing and strategic partnerships, this work advances West Cache toward potential development with materially reduced technical and execution risk.

Figure 1 - Surface Development Site Plan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1014/280121_06e808a4d4f9ca75_001full.jpg

Technical Content and Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by West Cache Gold Project Manager Leah Page, P.Geo, a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the West Cache Gold Project

The West Cache Gold Project is an advanced-stage gold exploration project covering approximately 11,600 ha located 13 km west of Timmins, Ontario on Provincial Highway 101. It is situated in the Western Porcupine Gold Camp along the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone within the Abitibi greenstone belt, approximately 7 km northeast of Pan American Silver's Timmins West Mine. The mining lease area hosts the current Mineral Resource Estimate near the center, with additional exploration targets to the north and south. The Mineral Resource Estimate is contained within the Porcupine Sedimentary Basin, a favourable litho-structural corridor with over 5 km of strike-length on the Property. Mineralization is open in all directions and at depth.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is advancing the West Cache Gold Project with a disciplined, de-risking strategy centered on resource growth and an upcoming 86,500-tonne bulk sample program, positioning the Company to unlock long-term shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.galleongold.com.

