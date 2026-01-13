

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has announced temporary flight restrictions in the San Francisco Bay Area from February 4 to 10, during Super Bowl LX.???



FAA urged general aviation pilots flying in the San Francisco Bay Area to follow ?special air traffic procedures,?and comply with additional operational requirements that will be in effect for Super Bowl LX.???



The FAA will issue a?Notice to Airmen (NOTAM)?later in January about the procedures for the game and specific arrival and departure route requirements.??



Information about San Francisco-area airports and airspace is available on the?FAA's Super Bowl webpage, which will be regularly updated, FAA said.



The administration said that Special air traffic procedures to minimize delays and ensure safety will be in effect for 17 airports in the San Francisco Bay Area. ??



They are, San Francisco International Airport, Oakland International Airport, San Jose International Airport,?? Hayward Executive Airport,? Livermore Municipal Airport,? Moffett Federal Airfield, Napa County Airport, Buchannon Field Airport, Monterey Regional Airport, Salinas Municipal Airport, Palo Alto Airport, San Carlos Airport, Reid Hillview Airport, Stockton Metro Airport, Watsonville Municipal Airport, Hollister Municipal Airport and Half Moon Bay Airport.



A reservation program to facilitate aircraft parking will be in effect from February 4 through February 9. Pilots have been advised to contact the Fixed Base Operator (FBO) at their airport to obtain reservations and additional information. ???



The FAA said it will publish a Temporary Flight Restriction for Super Bowl LX centered on Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The restriction is expected to be active from 2:30 PM to 8:30 PM. local time on February 8. The TFR will have a 30-nautical-mile outer ring and a more restrictive 10-nautical-mile inner core.???



The game will begin at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time.??



FAA made it clear that the flight restriction will not affect regularly scheduled commercial flights in and out of San Francisco International Airport, Oakland International Airport or San Jose International Airport.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News