WKN: 514000 | ISIN: DE0005140008 | Ticker-Symbol: DBK
Xetra
13.01.26 | 15:06
33,895 Euro
+0,43 % +0,145
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
EURO STOXX 50
13.01.2026 14:02 Uhr
Proxymity Partners with Deutsche Bank to Enable Proxy Voting at US General Meetings

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Proxymity, the digital investor communication platform, today announced the successful rollout of its Vote Connect Total US in partnership with Deutsche Bank. Proxymity's cutting-edge digital proxy voting solution is designed to streamline and modernize proxy voting in the US.

"Proxymity Vote Connect Total US strengthens our ability to support clients with the most advanced proxy voting infrastructure in the market that delivers faster, more transparent and reliable services, ensuring our clients' voting rights are fully and accurately reflected," said Paul Maley, Global Head of Trust and Securities Services, Deutsche Bank. "The launch marks a significant milestone in the bank's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, technology-driven services that enhance transparency, accuracy, and end-to-end efficiency across investor communications."

Vote Connect Total US enables Deutsche Bank clients, who hold shares in US companies, to vote at general meetings with enhanced speed and accuracy. The proxy voting platform replaces manual processes, ensuring clients benefit from real-time transparency and improved governance, with direct connectivity that promotes higher participation rates and better outcomes.

"We are proud to expand our collaboration with Deutsche Bank as they implement Vote Connect Total across their US business and is a huge vote of confidence as our US business and team expands further," said Jonathan Smalley, COO, Co-Founder and US general manager, Proxymity. "Together, we are setting a new standard in proxy voting, one that prioritizes transparency, efficiency, and shareholder empowerment."

About Proxymity

Proxymity is a leading digital investor communications platform connecting the world's ecosystem of issuers, intermediaries, and investors digitally in real time, bringing transparency, efficiency, and accuracy. Trusted by the world's largest financial institutions, including seven of the world's top 10 Global Custodians managing over $200 trillion in assets under custody, and counting 87 of the FTSE 100 as clients, it serves over 25 markets worldwide.

Proxymity's solutions include Vote Connect, a digital-first platform with real-time transparency allowing issuers to send and receive meeting announcements, proxy voting, and vote confirmations without distortion or interference, and Shareholder Insights, providing issuers full visibility of their shareholder base and visibility of ownership through the intermediary chain. Proxymity's platforms, built on highly scalable technology, use" golden source" data and provide compliance with the regulations.

Proxymity's ground-breaking technology has been recognized with recent awards including?FSTech's "Most Disruptive Technology in the FinTech Sector" and?GC Magazine's "FinTech of the Year 2024."

For more information, visit www.proxymity.io

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank provides retail and private banking, corporate and transaction banking, lending, asset and wealth management products and services as well as focused investment banking to private individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporations, governments and institutional investors. Deutsche Bank is the leading bank in Germany with strong European roots and a global network.

Deutsche Bank Press Contact:

Meredith Zaritheny
Meredith.zaritheny@db.com

SOURCE: Proxymity



