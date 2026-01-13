See How Trane Technologies' Corey Letcher Is Advancing a Culture of Innovation With Thermal Battery Storage

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Trane Technologies:

Corey Letcher is redefining what's possible by leveraging thermal battery storage to make an impact in some of the world's largest and most complex buildings.

At Trane Technologies, innovation drives how we approach every challenge. As a global leader in climate solutions, we are committed to creating brighter tomorrows by empowering the sharpest minds to transform cutting-edge ideas into real-world results. We see promise and possibility where others see limits, and by fostering a culture of innovation, we are working to create a more sustainable future.

A journey of growth and purpose

Corey Letcher, a Comprehensive Solutions Account Executive based in New York City, started working at Trane Technologies in 2015, drawn by the opportunity to work on large-scale energy projects where he could leverage his creativity and curiosity. He participated in our Graduate Training Program, where six months of immersive learning accelerated his understanding of HVAC systems, customer needs and the business as a whole.

"The experience I gained through the Graduate Training Program gave me the confidence and ability to contribute meaningfully to large, multifaceted projects early in my career," Corey shared. However, what has kept him at Trane Technologies for nearly a decade extends far beyond technical training.

Corey spends his days collaborating with customers and pushing the boundaries of what's possible with innovative HVAC solutions. Advancing thermal battery storage adoption is one area where Corey has demonstrated great passion and made a measurable impact.

Thermal battery storage reshapes how buildings use energy. Instead of wasting heat generated during daytime cooling, the system captures and stores that heat in water tanks. When the building later needs heat, the stored water is frozen to extract energy.

"The brain gymnastics behind this work excites me," Corey explained. "I like getting into the details, asking the right questions, and figuring out how all the pieces fit together."

When Corey joined Trane Technologies ten years ago, thermal storage was mainly used for cooling. As the technology evolved to support heating, it opened the door to new opportunities. By shifting when and how energy is used, buildings can operate far more efficiently in ways that once seemed out of reach. "The more layers you peel back, the more you realize how much this technology can do," he said.

Corey attributes much of his growth to the collaborative culture that surrounds him. On every project, he's proud to be part of a team that supports him and shares a commitment to doing what's right for the customer, sustainability and our planet.

"There's a fundamental acceptance of ideas at Trane Technologies," Corey said. "People challenge each other, but with respect and a desire to understand. That culture makes the work fun and rewarding."

Leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive sustainable solutions

While innovation is exciting, it also requires courage. Corey experienced that first-hand when the 55 Water Street project presented him and the team the opportunity to implement an industry-first thermal battery storage system in one of New York City's largest and most complex buildings.

For Corey, the most rewarding moments come when complex ideas become reality. After years spent working as part of the team to advance thermal battery storage capabilities, seeing it successfully come to life on a scale as grand as New York City's largest office building reminded him how meaningful it is to work for a company that fosters innovation and allows him to truly make a difference.

Corey finds deep purpose in the work and takes pride in Trane Technologies' sustainability commitments. "I feel like I'm on the front lines," he shared. "Every proposal we put in front of a customer has a carbon impact component. That's powerful." Learn more about our Gigaton Challenge and how Corey's work contributes to our commitment to help our customers reduce one billion metric tons of carbon emissions by 2030.

Excitement for what the future holds

Corey's story is defined by curiosity, courage and a commitment to continuous growth. His experience reflects what's possible when a company culture fosters innovation and collaboration, and he's excited by what the future holds. As Trane Technologies continues to challenge what's possible for a sustainable world, leaders like Corey are helping turn that vision into reality.

Explore careers that make an impact at Trane Technologies.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Trane Technologies

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/see-how-trane-technologies-corey-letcher-is-advancing-a-culture-of-inn-1126656