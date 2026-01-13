Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) ("Kingsmen or the "Company") is pleased to report assays from diamond drill holes LC-25-002, LC-25-003 and LC-25-004 drilled on the DBD zone. Hole LC-25-004 intersected significant silver rich mineralization in a new area. The Las Coloradas silver project is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, Chihuahua Mexico.

HIGH GRADE SILVER DISCOVERY 241 g/t silver equivalent over 3.15 meters (131 g/t silver) from 70.15-73.30m including 525 g/t silver equivalent over 1.15 meters (292 g/t silver) from 71.2-72.35m.

See Table 2 for zinc, lead and gold grades used in the silver equivalent calculation. SHALLOW, NEAR-SURFACE MINERALIZATION Intercept from only 70.0 meters down-hole

Massive sulphide mineralization

Strong pathfinder elements (arsenic, antimony, bismuth) SIGNIFICANT DISCOVERY POTENTIAL 300 meters of undrilled vein/structure with strong surface silver values

The DBD target covers an area of historic underground artisanal mining on the Soledad structure (Figure 1). There has been no historic drilling and no maps exist of the underground workings.

President, Scott Emerson commented, "The drilling has confirmed the prospective character of the DBD zone. Further drilling is planned in 2026 to fully test the various targets identified/confirmed by the reconnaissance drilling. The DBD zone sits within the vein/structure systems targeted by Kingsmen which occur within a NW-trending area approximately 2.5 km long by approximately 1 km wide."

[Figure 1 - Next Page]

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/280125_bfae1c7da4bdd88c_001full.jpg

[Figure 2 - Next Page]

Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/280125_bfae1c7da4bdd88c_002full.jpg

Three reconnaissance holes were drilled. Holes LC-25-002 and LC-25-003 were drilled as a fence east of the projected underground workings. Both holes intersected brecciated zones, with the widest being in LC-25-03. The breccias coincide with the intersection of a NW-trending and NE-trending magnetic linear that off-sets the Soledad vein/structure. Hole LC-25-002 also cut a narrow interval of high silver (679 g/t over 0.3 meters) near the bottom of the hole that may indicate a new area of mineralization developing. Hole LC-25-003 cut a number of elevated to anomalous gold zones including:

0.647 g/t Au over 0.45 meters (30.4-30.85m)

0.437 g/t Au over 0.4 meters (151.85-152.25m)

0.19 g/t Au over 3.4 meters (187.75-191.15m) including 0.353 g/t Au over 1.4 meters (187.75-189.15m)

These intercepts do not contain silver and possibly indicate a gold target developing at depth. The elevated/anomalous gold values in holes LC-25-002 and LC-25-003 appear to be on strike with the intersection in LC-25-004 (Figure 2) which would also indicate an east dip to the mineralization.

Hole LC-25-004 was drilled to test high silver values in surface samples (Figure 1). It intersected 131 g/t silver and 0.084 g/t gold over 3.15 meters including 292 g/t silver and 0.185 g/t gold over 1.15 meters. The intersection is down dip of the high silver surface samples and indicates a shallow dip to the east of the mineralization.

Surface sampling has identified anomalous silver values on the undrilled Soledad vein/structure, northwest of LC-25-004 (Figure 1). The intersection in LC-25-004 confirms the potential for the discovery of additional significant mineralization in this area.

Table 1 Silver Equivalents

HOLE ID From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Ag Eq

(ppm) Au

(ppm) Ag

(ppm) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) LC-25-004 70.15 73.30 3.15 241 0.084 131.00 3.09 3.06 incl 71.20 72.35 1.15 525 0.185 292.00 7.20 6.00

The silver equivalent calculation formula is AgEq(g/t) = ((Ag grade (g/t) x (Ag price per ounce/31.10348) x Ag recovery) + (Pb grade (%) x (Pb price per tonne/100) x Pb recovery) + (Zn grade (%) x (Zn price per tonne/100) x Zn recovery) + (Au grade (g/t) x (Au price per ounce/31.10348) x Au recovery)) / (Ag price per ounce/31.10348 x Ag recovery). The prices used were US$3675/oz gold, US$2960/t zinc, US$2003/t lead and US$42/oz silver. Recoveries are estimated at 40% for gold, 91% for lead, 85% for zinc and 92% for silver based on published figures by Kootenay Silver Inc. for sulphide mineralization in the Cigarra deposit, Chihuahua, Mexico, a deposit with similar style mineralization (https://kootenaysilver.com/news/kootenay/2024/kootenay-silver-announces-updated-mineral-resource-estimate-for-la-cigarra-project-chihuahua-mexico).

Figure 5

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/280125_bfae1c7da4bdd88c_003full.jpg

Table 2 Analyses

True width cannot be determined at this time and reported widths are drilled intervals.

Table 3 - Collar table

Hole_ID Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip EOH LC-25-002 464161 2964857 1634 190 -50 201.00 LC-25-003 464161 2964857 1634 190 -70 200.35 LC-25-004 464122 2964879 1634 200 -45 203.45

QAQC

The drill core (HQ size) was geologically logged and sampled. The full drill core was sawn with a diamond blade rock saw. One half of the sawn drill core was bagged and tagged for analysis. The remaining half portion was returned to the drill core tray and stored. Bagged samples are securely stored prior to submission for analysis. Samples were submitted to ALS Geochemistry-Chihuahua for multielement analysis following four-acid digestion (code ME-MS61), and gold by fire assay-AA (code Au-AA23). Quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) is maintained by the systematic insertion of certified standard reference materials (CSRM), blanks and duplicates into the sample stream. Assay results will be announced following receipt, compilation and confirmation. ALS Geochemistry operates under a Global Geochemistry Quality Manual that complies with ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

About Las Coloradas

The Las Coloradas Project (8.5 km2 -3.3 sq miles) represents a consolidation of a historic mining district which covers numerous silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper mines previously exploited by ASARCO (American Smelting and Refining Company), the U.S. based subsidiary of Grupo Mexico.

Las Coloradas is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, and is located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of the city of Hidalgo de Parral and 40 kilometers east of the San Francisco de Oro and Santa Barbara mining districts where several old major mines are located, such as La Prieta, Veta Colorada, Palmilla, Esmeralda, San Francisco del Oro and Santa Barbara. Click here to see locator map: https:// www.kingsmenresources.com/area-history.

Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a director of Kingsmen and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release.

About Kingsmen Resources

Kingsmen Resources is a discovery-driven explorer focused on unlocking the potential of two 100%-owned precious-metal districts Las Coloradas and Almoloya located in the historic Parral region of Chihuahua, Mexico, one of the most productive silver belts in the world. Both projects cover past-producing high-grade silver and gold mines and lie directly on the structural corridors that host many of Mexico's most notable silver-gold deposits. Recent drilling at Las Coloradas has confirmed new zones of shallow, high-grade mineralization and highlighted the potential for multiple parallel structures across an 4.5-kilometre trend. At Almoloya, historic drilling, extensive underground workings, and multiple vein systems point to strong potential for both vein-hosted and carbonate-replacement style mineralization. Kingsmen also owns a 1% NSR royalty on the La Trini claims within GoGold Resources' Los Ricos North project in Jalisco State, Mexico.

On behalf of the Board,

"Scott Emerson"

Forward-Looking Statements:

