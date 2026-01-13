Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G) dba Integrated Quantum Technologies ("IQT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its proprietary AI and machine learning infrastructure which will underscore the development of AIQu (pronounced "IQ"), the Company's core post-quantum AI product platform.

Highlights:

Integrated Quantum Technologies has filed a provisional U.S. patent covering its privacy-preserving AI and machine learning infrastructure, establishing an early and defensible position in post-quantum AI systems.

The patent supports AIQu, a post-quantum AI infrastructure platform, designed to secure, govern, and scale artificial intelligence end-to-end while addressing quantum-era threats, compute efficiency, and global deployment complexity.

AIQu VEIL, the first product within the AIQu platform, delivers privacy-preserving AI infrastructure, protecting sensitive data across the entire enterprise AI and machine learning pipeline.

The provisional patent filing includes 30 claims related to IQT's proprietary AI and machine learning infrastructure which leans on its' novel approach to privacy-preserving AI and machine learning. This framework is designed to protect sensitive data throughout the AI lifecycle and enables organizations to train and operate AI systems without exposing raw or sensitive data and avoid trade-offs related to performance, accuracy, and computing that limit current privacy-preserving solutions.

The filing marks an important milestone for Integrated Quantum Technologies, reflecting the Company's commitment and ongoing work in privacy-preserving AI and post-quantum infrastructure.

"Recent events continue to show that enterprises face significant challenges in protecting sensitive data, ensuring AI model reliability, and managing increasing compute demands," said Alan Guibord, CEO and Chairman of Integrated Quantum Technologies. "AIQu and VEIL address these issues at the infrastructure level, offering organizations a secure, scalable, and efficient foundation for deploying AI within their operations.

AIQu: A Post-Quantum AI Infrastructure Platform

AIQu reflects "artificial intelligence for a quantum world" and serves as Integrated Quantum Technologies' core platform for all current and future offerings in post-quantum AI infrastructure solutions.

The platform is designed to secure AI systems end-to-end, strengthen model integrity, reduce compute requirements through next-generation compression, and simplify governance for global AI deployment. AIQu addresses critical challenges facing AI adoption today, including post-quantum security threats, growing compute demands, data authenticity, model reliability, and enterprise-wide compliance.

AIQu VEIL: Enterprise-Grade Privacy-Preserving AI

AIQu VEIL, short for Vector-Encoded Information Layer, is the first commercial product within the AIQu platform. VEIL addresses a fundamental vulnerability in today's AI ecosystems: the reliance on sensitive data throughout the machine learning lifecycle.

By eliminating the need to ingest, store, or process sensitive information in its original form, VEIL delivers privacy-preserving AI infrastructure that protects data across the entire enterprise AI and ML pipeline, reducing regulatory, security, and operational risks.

About Integrated Quantum Technologies

Integrated Quantum Technologies is building quantum-ready infrastructure to help secure and scale artificial intelligence. The Company's AIQu platform underpins its product strategy for privacy-preserving and resilient AI systems and VEIL is its first product, designed to protect sensitive AI data and workflows in enterprise environments. IQT's proprietary technologies address the threats of emerging post-quantum security risks, increasing compute demands, and the complexity of deploying AI at scale. To learn more information, visit: www.integratedquantum.com

