

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Recordati Rare Diseases Canada, a unit of Recordati (REC.MI) on Tuesday announced that Isturisa, for the treatment of Cushing's disease, is now available in Canada. The launch follows the drug's marketing authorization in Canada on July 5, 2025.



Cushing's disease is a specific form of Cushing's syndrome, caused by prolonged exposure to excessive levels of the hormone cortisol.



Isturisa's approval was supported by data from the LINC 3 and LINC 4 Phase III studies, which showed clinically meaningful reductions in mean urinary free cortisol (mUFC) levels and demonstrated a favorable safety profile.



