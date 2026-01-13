

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As 2026 begins, gas prices have fallen to their lowest levels in five years and mortgage rates dropped sharply, according to the White House.



Gas prices have hit their lowest levels since 2021, with the national average declining for the seventh straight week, it said in an article published on Monday.



According to GasBuddy, the average price for regular gas is below $3 per gallon in 43 states, below $2.75 per gallon in 30 states, and at or below $2.50 per gallon in 17 states. Americans can even find gas below $2 per gallon at certain stations in at least 19 states.



This relief is putting real money back in Americans' pockets: motorists are on track to spend $11 billion less on gas in 2026 compared to 2025, with the average household saving hundreds annually and overall gas spending as a share of disposable income reaching the lowest in two decades, the White House said.



The average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage dipped to its lowest in nearly three years - falling more than 1 percent in the past year - driving Americans' monthly housing payments to their lowest point in over two years. Rents have declined for five straight months, providing needed relief for American families.



The progress stems directly from President Trump's aggressive agenda to restore the American Dream of homeownership - including directing the purchase of $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to push borrowing costs lower and taking action to ban large institutional investors from buying up single-family homes, ensuring more properties remain available for everyday Americans, the White House said.



