Calgary, Alberta and San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV: NGY, OTC Pink: EMBYF) (the "Corporation" or "Nexera") announces that it will hold its Annual Meeting of holders of common shares (the "Meeting") on March 10, 2026.

The purpose of the Meeting will be to:

receive the audited financial statements of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2025;

fix the number of directors and elect directors for the ensuing year;

appoint the auditors and authorize the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration; and

transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting.

Further details regarding the time and location of the Meeting will be provided in due course.

ABOUT NEXERA ENERGY INC.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV: NGY) is an energy company focused on the acquisition, development, and operation of oil-producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera owns and operates the Lavernia, Wooden Horse, and Stockdale Horizon Projects and is the 100% owner of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, expectations, and estimates of management as of the date of this release and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Nexera undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

