Sveafastigheter AB (publ): Sveafastigheter is proposed to be awarded development rights for two projects of approximately 260 apartments in Nacka municipality

Sveafastigheter is the proposed winner of two tender competitions in Nacka Municipality outside Stockholm. These are two attractive locations centrally in Nacka, Orminge city and Älta city, that will be developed and refined by Sveafastigheter with a focus on design, sustainability and security. The jury's proposed winner will be submitted for decision to the Municipal Executive Committee in Nacka on February 2, 2026.

Sveafastigheter has an extensive development portfolio with a focus on the Stockholm region. The proposed projects in Nacka Municipality would strengthen Sveafastigheter's presence in Nacka, where the company currently has two ongoing projects and where there is a large demand for sustainable and attractive housing.

- We are very pleased to have been proposed as the winner of these tender competitions. Nacka is a growing and attractive municipality where we have a long-standing and valued collaboration with the municipality. Orminge city and Älta city are attractive locations, with good public transport assets, urban qualities and well-developed public services, which we look forward to developing and refining, says Erik Hävermark, CEO, Sveafastigheter.

Sveafastigheter has strong implementation capacity and a solid sustainability framework, covering both ecological and social sustainability. The projects are developed and managed by Sveafastigheter's in-house organization and are planned to break ground in early spring 2027.

For further information, please contact:

press@sveafastigheter.se

About Sveafastigheter

Sveafastigheter owns, manages and develops people's homes. The property portfolio consists of a wide range of rental apartments in growth regions in Sweden. The buildings are managed and developed with a local presence and commitment. Sveafastigheter develops and builds new sustainable housing where the demand for housing is the greatest.

Image Attachments

Sveafastigheter Orminge, Nacka