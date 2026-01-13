G Mining Ventures Corp.: G Mining Ventures Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Operational Results

BROSSARD, Quebec, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GMIN, OTCQX: GMINF) is pleased to announce its preliminary production results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, for the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine ("TZ") located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

During the fourth quarter, TZ produced 47,346 ounces of gold, with the mill processing 1,077 kt of ore at an average grade of 1.49 g/t Au and achieving recoveries of 91.8%.

For the full year, TZ produced 171,871 ounces of gold, from the processing of 4,086 kt of ore at an average grade of 1.44 g/t Au and recoveries averaging 90.6%.

- Tocantinzinho delivered a strong fourth quarter, successfully closing its first full year of commercial production," commented Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer, "Continued optimization initiatives are driving improvements in mine and plant productivity. These strong operational results were achieved alongside a solid safety performance, with only two lost time incidents, resulting in a Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate of 0.15."

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2025 Production Results Highlights

The average mining rate increased to 64.7 thousand tonnes per day, representing an 18% rise compared to Q3 2025 following the commissioning of additional mining equipment

Gold production totaled 47,346 ounces in the fourth quarter and 171,871 ounces for the full year

Gold sales amounted to 47,457 ounces for the fourth quarter and 172,093 ounces for the full year

Table 1. Tocantinzinho Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Operational Results

TZ Production Q4 2025 FY 2025 Mining Activities Ore Tonnes Mined kt 1,725 6,673 Waste Tonnes Mined kt 4,230 12,407 Total Tonnes Mined kt 5,954 19,080 Strip Ratio Waste/Ore 2.45 1.86 Average Mining Rate tpd 64,720 52,272 Processing Activities Total Tonnes Processed kt 1,077 4,086 Average Plant Throughput tpd 11,711 11,195 Average Gold Recovery - 91.8 90.6 Average Gold Grade of Ore Processed g/t Au 1.49 1.44 Gold Produced oz 47,346 171,871 Gold Sold oz 47,457 172,093

Operational results are preliminary in nature and subject to final reconciliation. Financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2025 will be released at the end of March, followed by a conference call hosted by senior management.

Qualified Person

Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer of GMIN, a QP as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed the press release on behalf of the Corporation and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Mine in Brazil, supported by the Gurupi Project in Brazil and the Oko West Project in Guyana - all with significant exploration upside and located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. GMIN trades on the TSX under the symbol "GMIN".

Additional Information

For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at www.gmin.gold or contact:

Jean-Francois Lemonde

Vice-President, Investor Relations

jflemonde@gmin.gold

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to (i) the continued improvement across both mining and milling operations; (ii) the quoted comments of GMIN's President & Chief Executive Officer; and (iii) more generally, the section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those relating to (i) the improved mine and plant productivity at TZ, (ii) the price of gold, and (iii) currency exchange rates; and those underlying the items listed in the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp."

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, (i) the gold production, gold sales, plant throughput, gold recovery and average mining rate will improve or at least be maintained at same levels, or (ii) TZ and Oko West will grow GMIN into the next intermediate producer, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation. In addition, there can be no assurance that Brazil and/or Guyana will remain mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as several important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation's (i) Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2025, for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, and (ii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.