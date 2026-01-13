Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust: CAPREIT Announces Departure of Chief Investment Officer

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of CAPREIT's prospectus supplement dated May 15, 2025, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 15, 2025.

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN) ("CAPREIT") announced today that Mr. Julian Schonfeldt will be leaving CAPREIT, effective on or about April 30, 2026, to pursue other opportunities after a distinguished career at CAPREIT as Chief Investment Officer.

Mr. Schonfeldt joined CAPREIT in 2022 as its inaugural Chief Investment Officer, bringing extensive capital markets expertise from his previous role as Managing Director in the Global Investment Banking Group at RBC Capital Markets. Mr. Schonfeldt played a key role in advancing CAPREIT's strategic initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions, capital allocation, development and investor relations. During his tenure at CAPREIT, Mr. Schonfeldt executed over $6 billion of strategic transactions.

"It is with sincere gratitude that we announce Julian's departure, after several years of exceptional service," said Mark Kenney, President and Chief Executive Officer of CAPREIT. "Julian has significantly advanced our strategic goals, and we celebrate his contributions while wishing him continued success in his future endeavours."

