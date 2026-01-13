Anzeige
WKN: 602282 | ISIN: CA1349211054 | Ticker-Symbol: 0OJ
Tradegate
12.01.26 | 15:53
24,200 Euro
-1,63 % -0,400
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,38024,57516:53
24,40024,60016:52
13.01.2026 13:48 Uhr
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust: CAPREIT Announces Departure of Chief Investment Officer

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of CAPREIT's prospectus supplement dated May 15, 2025, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 15, 2025.

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN) ("CAPREIT") announced today that Mr. Julian Schonfeldt will be leaving CAPREIT, effective on or about April 30, 2026, to pursue other opportunities after a distinguished career at CAPREIT as Chief Investment Officer.

Mr. Schonfeldt joined CAPREIT in 2022 as its inaugural Chief Investment Officer, bringing extensive capital markets expertise from his previous role as Managing Director in the Global Investment Banking Group at RBC Capital Markets. Mr. Schonfeldt played a key role in advancing CAPREIT's strategic initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions, capital allocation, development and investor relations. During his tenure at CAPREIT, Mr. Schonfeldt executed over $6 billion of strategic transactions.

"It is with sincere gratitude that we announce Julian's departure, after several years of exceptional service," said Mark Kenney, President and Chief Executive Officer of CAPREIT. "Julian has significantly advanced our strategic goals, and we celebrate his contributions while wishing him continued success in his future endeavours."

ABOUT CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at September 30, 2025, CAPREIT owns approximately 45,000 residential apartment suites and townhomes that are well-located across Canada and, to a lesser extent, the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $14.5 billion. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosures which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca-

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
All statements in this press release that do not relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. These statements represent CAPREIT's intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in regulatory filings that can be obtained on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca-

For more information, please contact:

CAPREIT
Dr. Gina Parvaneh Cody
Chair of the Board of Trustees
(437) 219-1765		CAPREIT
Mark Kenney
President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 861-9404

