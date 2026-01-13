Spectral Capital Corporation: Spectral Capital Appoints Daniel Gilcher as Chief Financial Officer in Preparation for NASDAQ Uplisting

SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN) ("Spectral" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Daniel Gilcher as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Gilcher will oversee Spectral's global finance, accounting, and capital markets functions as the Company advances its preparation for a planned NASDAQ uplisting.

Mr. Gilcher brings extensive international public-company experience across technology and telecommunications markets. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer and a Director of Mexedia, an Italian listed technology and communications company, and previously served as Interim Chief Financial Officer and a Director of Nuvo, an Israel-based healthcare company. Across these roles, he has worked closely with management teams, boards, and regulators in multiple jurisdictions.

Mr. Gilcher has served on the boards of several international companies and has been a member of audit and remuneration committees. He has significant experience preparing companies for going-public transactions, navigating public-market reporting and governance requirements, and leading the full lifecycle of mergers and acquisitions, including due diligence, negotiation, and post-merger integration. His background also includes fundraising across equity, debt, and complex financial instruments, supporting growth in capital-intensive and infrastructure-driven sectors.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Gilcher worked in investment analysis and portfolio management at Shareholder Value Management AG. He holds a Ph.D. in Empirical Finance from EBS Business School, an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, an M.Sc. in Finance from EBS Business School, and an M.A. from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz. His academic research has been published in peer-reviewed journals.

Jenifer Osterwalder, Chief Executive Officer of Spectral Capital Corporation, commented:

"Daniel's appointment strengthens Spectral's leadership team at a pivotal moment. His deep experience across international capital markets, technology, and telecommunications, combined with his public-company and transaction background, will be instrumental as we prepare for our next phase of growth and our planned NASDAQ uplisting."

Mr. Gilcher added:

"Spectral's strategy and portfolio of operating businesses present a compelling opportunity. I look forward to working with the board and management team to support the Company's financial discipline, reporting infrastructure, and capital markets readiness."

About Spectral Capital Corporation

Spectral Capital (OTCQB: FCCN) is building the next generation of AI and quantum enabled digital infrastructure. With an extensive patent and IP portfolio across AI and quantum technologies, Spectral is the acquirer of choice for digital infrastructure including telecommunications, voice, SMS technologies and edge data centers. Spectrals' strategy combines original invention, an active pending-patent pipeline, and disciplined productization to create durable value across enterprise and SMB markets. For more information visit Spectral Capital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and FCCN's growth and business strategy. Words such as "expects," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations on such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although FCCN believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of FCCN. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in FCCN's business; competitive factors in the market(s) in which FCCN operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in FCCN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. FCCN expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in FCCN's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

