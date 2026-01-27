Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.01.2026
27.01.2026 14:24 Uhr
Spectral Capital Corporation: Spectral Capital Forecasts 400% Revenue Growth at Telvantis Voice Services in Q1 2026

January 2026 revenue alone expected to surpass total Q1 2025 results by fourfold, based on unaudited figures

SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN) ("Spectral") today announced that its recently acquired subsidiary, Telvantis Voice Services Inc. ("TVS"), is forecasting extraordinary revenue growth to begin 2026. Based on unaudited results, TVS expects January 2026 revenue to exceed the company's entire first-quarter 2025 revenue by approximately 400%, underscoring a powerful acceleration in commercial performance.

TVS delivered strong momentum throughout January, fueled by rising international carrier traffic, expanded bilateral agreements, and sustained demand across its global voice and messaging platforms. Current sales trends and confirmed partner pipelines indicate that January 2026 revenue will exceed January 2025 by more than 25x, with continued growth anticipated through the remainder of the year.

This performance reflects TVS's ongoing execution of its global expansion strategy, including the activation and strengthening of key commercial partnerships established in recent years. Among these is the 2025 Memorandum of Understanding with Adya Inc. (TSXV: ADYA | OTCQB), a global telecommunications provider supporting selective joint initiatives in international routing and commercial development.

"We are extremely encouraged by TVS's performance at the start of the year," said Jenifer Osterwalder, Chief Executive Officer of Spectral Capital Corporation. "The strength of the January results reflects disciplined execution, expanding commercial reach, and a scalable operational foundation. TVS is well positioned for sustained growth as we continue supporting its long-term strategic development and integration within Spectral's broader IP portfolio."

Maickel Abdou, Chief Executive Officer of Telvantis Voice Services Inc., added: "January's results validate the strength of our platform and the depth of our global carrier relationships. With our current momentum, we are confident in delivering an exceptional Q1 2026 revenue performance, driven by disciplined financial cycles, strategic partnerships, and expanding international demand."

About Spectral Capital Corporation
Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN) is building the next generation of AI- and quantum-enabled digital infrastructure. With an extensive patent and intellectual property portfolio spanning artificial intelligence and quantum technologies, Spectral is a strategic acquirer of digital infrastructure assets including telecommunications, voice, SMS technologies, and edge data centers. The company's strategy combines original invention, an active pending-patent pipeline, and disciplined productization to create durable value across enterprise and SMB markets. For more information, visit www.spectralcapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and FCCN's growth and business strategy. Words such as "expects," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations on such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although FCCN believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of FCCN. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in FCCN's business; competitive factors in the market(s) in which FCCN operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in FCCN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. FCCN expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in FCCN's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

SOURCE Spectral Capital Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
