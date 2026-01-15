Regulatory News

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX, ISIN IT0005450819) announces that the transaction relating to the sale of Telvantis Voice Services, Inc. ("TVS"), a company previously controlled by its subsidiary Telvantis, has been completed with effect as of 31 December 2025, as publicly disclosed by Spectral Capital Corporation in its press release dated 5 January 2026.

According to the information released by Spectral Capital Corporation, the transaction was completed pursuant to the definitive stock purchase agreement announced on 29 December 2025 and resulted in Spectral Capital acquiring 100% of the issued and outstanding equity of Telvantis Voice Services, Inc.

As previously communicated by Mexedia, the transaction is structured as a stock-for-stock exchange and includes earn-out mechanisms linked to the achievement of defined revenue and operating profit targets for the 2026 financial year, as disclosed by Spectral Capital Corporation.

Further details on the transaction are available in the official press release published by Spectral Capital Corporation, accessible at the following link:

Spectral Capital Closes Telvantis Acquisition as Important Milestone Toward 2026 $450 Million Profitable Revenue Goal

Mexedia confirms that, following the closing of the transaction, Telvantis Voice Services is no longer part of the perimeter of the Mexedia Group. Further details relating to the acquisition and its financial implications are available in Spectral Capital Corporation's public disclosures and regulatory filings.

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is a company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, active in technology services and communication solutions. The Group operates internationally, working with clients and partners across multiple markets and developing industrial models aimed at medium- to long-term growth and value creation.

Information pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

This press release is issued pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

The information relating to the transaction involving Telvantis Voice Services is based on publicly available disclosures made by Spectral Capital Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions of the Company and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260114139996/en/

Contacts:

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit

Investor Relations

Vincenzo La Barbera

investor.relations@mexedia.com