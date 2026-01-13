GoDaddy: Empowerment Over Pressure: Meet Bhumi Patil

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey to date.

I'm Bhumi Patil, a Senior Security Engineer based in Bengaluru, India. I work within the commerce division, where I focus on build-time security efforts and application security. Outside of work, I'm a new mom to a wonderful 11-month old who keeps me on my toes, and I'm married to my biggest supporter. We love planning trips together to explore different cultures and learn about the world. When I'm not tackling security challenges, I'm either chasingmy baby around the house or dreaming about my next mountain adventure.

My journey into security wasn't exactly planned. Early in my career, I wanted to do something more meaningful. I was fortunate that a director took the time to understand my career aspirations rather than just focusing on work completion. He asked me a simple question: "What do you want your career to look like?" I told him I wanted to make things secure. That conversation changed everything, he guided me to approach a security team, and from there I started learning on my own. I looked for projects, even requested teams to let me work with them as just an intern. I built myself up alongside my regular responsibilities.

Looking back now, I'm building things that truly satisfy me.

How did GoDaddy support you through your maternity leave?

Imagine announcing to your manager that you're pregnant just six months into a new job. I was nervous going into the conversation, but his reaction told me everything I needed to know about GoDaddy's culture.

He was genuinely excited for me. He said, "Business will go as usual! You need to take care of your family first. We will be here to support you."

When you get that kind of support, you actually want to return. I chose not to extend my maternity leave because I was eager to come back not out of pressure or obligation, but because this felt like a place I genuinely wanted to be. It's another space where I belong, where people have my back.

How has becoming a mom changed how you approach your work?

It's taught me so much about prioritization. With a baby, you learn quickly what's truly important and what can wait. Focus time becomes precious, so you make every minute count.

I apply the same formula to my work now. Being a mom means constantly multitasking, but only with the things that truly matter. I've become more intentional about where I spend my energy both at home and in my security work. That clarity has actually made me more effective, not less.

What are you most proud of working on at GoDaddy?

Firstly, I'm building an AI-powered Dependabot companion that helps our security team prioritize thousands of vulnerability alerts. Picture this: you have large number of alerts all screaming "FIX ME NOW!" My system prioritizes issues by real risk, likelihood of exploitation, and required upgrade effort. When a teammate tells me they finally feel like they can focus on what matters instead of drowning in noise - that's the reward.

Secondly, I'm working on GitHub Actions security at an industry level not just for GoDaddy but contributing to how organizations think about supply chain attack prevention. The idea came from my manager, but I'm proud to have contributed. Supply chain attacks are one of the biggest threats in our industry right now, and knowing our work could help protect organizations beyond just our own walls feels meaningful.

What aspects of GoDaddy's culture do you appreciate the most?

GoDaddy has given me a platform to explore and innovate. My manager is my biggest supporter for trying new things. He often says, "The normal things will be done by everyone that keeps the lights on. But we need to do something better than our usual bread and butter work."

What I love is that it's not about adding stress. It's about having the ability to choose what you'd like to pursue. You're empowered, not pressured.

There's also something fundamental about GoDaddy that I haven't seen elsewhere. You're evaluated on four components and Join Forces is one of them. That shows a deep belief that when multiple people come together, they achieve great things. It's not one person building alone while everyone else watches.

"Work Courageously" isn't just a slogan here. They genuinely encourage you to get your hands dirty, to try things without overthinking the immediate benefit. They put trust in you first.

What might people be surprised to learn about you?

I'm deeply focused on improving who I am as a person rather than accumulating material things. I spend a lot of time thinking about personal growth. I listen to podcasts about life insights and I reflect on how I show up for people.

Here's what I really care about: I want people to feel positive energy when they talk to me. It's not about performing for others - it's that this kind of presence genuinely matters to me. With growing technology, I feel like we're becoming less authentic and less connected as humans. That saddens me. So, I try to be intentional about bringing warmth to my interactions, whether it's with my team, my family, or anyone I meet.

Maybe that's unexpected for a Security Engineer, but I think protecting systems and caring about human connection aren't so different. Both require paying attention to what really matters.

What's one piece of advice you wish you had received earlier in your career?

Keep your thirst for learning open, it will get you to the right place.

Also, technology keeps changing. Don't chase the technology itself; chase the concepts behind it. Languages and frameworks will evolve, but the fundamentals of how systems work, how to think about problems, how to approach security - those principles stay relevant. That foundation is what carries you forward.

What's your personal mantra?

Seeking balance.

As someone who juggles security challenges at work and a curious 11-month old at home, balance isn't something I achieve once and keep forever. It's something I actively seek every single day. Some days I get it right and some days I don't. However, the pursuit itself keeps me grounded.

