The new deal highlights the brand's commitment to innovation and growing presence in the international defense market.

Blackhawk, a leader in tactical gear and carry solutions and a Revelyst Inc. brand, today announced it won the contract to supply the Bundeswehr Holster Carry System for the German armed forces. This significant win, achieved in partnership with Helmut Hofmann GmbH, highlights Blackhawk's commitment to innovation and its growing presence in the international defense market.

The Blackhawk Bundeswehr Carry System was engineered to meet the demanding requirements of the German military. The system offers unmatched versatility, allowing soldiers to carry their holster on the belt (high or low), chest or thigh. Each platform comes with quick-detach adapters and is compatible with both Blackhawk and G-Code RTI components, ensuring seamless integration with existing gear. Designed and built in the USA, this system delivers rugged reliability and mission-ready performance, born from real operational experience.

"We are honored and excited to be chosen by the Bundeswehr for this prestigious contract," said David Hein, Vice President General Manager, Revelyst Project Freedom, the special initiative within Revelyst that houses Blackhawk and the company's other military, law enforcement and first-responder brands. "This opportunity is a testament to our team's dedication to innovation and reliability. We deeply appreciate the trust placed in Blackhawk and look forward to supporting the German military with a modular system that empowers end users to carry in the way that best suits their mission. Our partnership with Helmut Hofmann has been instrumental, and we are proud to work alongside such a respected leader in the industry."

The Blackhawk Bundeswehr Holster Carry System's key features include four platforms for all common holster carry locations: High Ride Belt Loop, Jacket Slot Belt Loop, MOLLE/PALS Adapter and Micro Leg Platform. Quick-Detach Adapters are included with all platforms. The system is compatible with the Blackhawk QD Adapter (NSN 1005-12-381-5528) and the RTI Hanger (NSN 1005-12-400-3967).

This contract represents a significant step forward in modular carry technology for military applications. The system's flexibility allows soldiers to maximize comfort and operational effectiveness. The collaboration between Blackhawk and Helmut Hofmann demonstrates the value of combining American engineering with German precision and logistics.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Blackhawk on delivering this advanced carry system to the Bundeswehr," said Peter Hofmann, CEO of Helmut Hofmann. "The innovation and adaptability of this solution set a new standard for military equipment, and we are grateful for the opportunity to serve the German armed forces together. This partnership highlights the strength of international cooperation and our shared commitment to excellence."

OMI (Outdoor Marketing International GmbH), Blackhawk's dedicated agency in Europe, played a pivotal role in securing this contract. The company's expertise in navigating the European defense market and strong relationships with key stakeholders were instrumental in advancing the Bundeswehr Holster Carry System project to completion. OMI's commitment and local insight ensured that Blackhawk's innovative solutions were positioned for success with the Bundeswehr.

"We are truly excited to partner with Blackhawk on this landmark contract for the Bundeswehr," said Lisa Hofmann, Managing Director at OMI. "This opportunity underscores the strength of our collaboration and our shared passion for delivering best-in-class solutions to those who serve. We look forward to supporting the German armed forces and building on this success together."

To see the Blackhawk Bundeswehr Holster Carry System in person, visit us during SHOT Show at booth 10518 on Venetian Expo Level 2. To learn more about Blackhawk or Project Freedom, contact David Hein, david.hein@revelyst.com. To learn more about Revelyst, contact Eric Smith, eric.smith@revelyst.com.

About Helmut Hofmann GmbH

Helmut Hofmann GmbH, based in Mellrichstadt, Germany, is a premier distributor and partner for law enforcement and military equipment, known for its commitment to quality and customer service.

About OMI

OMI is a German-based, dynamic international sales force with offices located 87 miles east of the Frankfurt Airport. Conducting business around the globe, OMI has developed strategic practices and expertise that allow it to successfully do business with a wide variety of cultures and locales. The company's emphasis on scientific market research and worldwide marketing concepts that reward proactive customers has led to the development of a deep level of understanding for aspects of international distribution of sporting goods.

About Blackhawk

Blackhawk, a Revelyst brand, is a leading U.S. manufacturer of tactical, military, shooting sports and law enforcement equipment headquartered in Chesapeake, Va. Founded by a Navy SEAL, Blackhawk now manufactures tactical gear, law enforcement duty gear, holsters, hydration systems, protective gloves and gear, apparel and footwear, knives, breaching tools and recoil-reducing stocks.

About Revelyst

Revelyst Inc. is a collective of world-class maker brands that design and manufacture sports technology and outdoor gear. Our category-defining brands leverage meticulous craftsmanship and cross-collaboration to pursue new innovations that redefine what is humanly possible in the outdoors. Portfolio brands include Foresight Sports, Bushnell Golf, Fox, Bell, Giro, CamelBak, Bushnell, Simms Fishing and more. For more information, visit our website at www.revelyst.com.

