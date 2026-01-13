Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B1DQ6472
Issuer Name
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Minneapolis
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
09-Jan-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
13-Jan-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.955000
0.000000
5.955000
4644742
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B1DQ6472
0
4644742
0.000000
5.955000
Sub Total 8.A
4644742
5.955000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000%
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited
0.000000
0.000000
0.000000%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited, which is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
12. Date of Completion
13-Jan-2026
13. Place Of Completion
Swindon, UK