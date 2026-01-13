Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Academy and Grammy Award winning composer A.R. Rahman's acclaimed immersive film Le Musk is set to be unveiled in a powerful new format as a specially adapted Dome experience in Vancouver. The immersive work will be presented with a gala screening at the Dome Vancouver in the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre on February 1st 2026, with Rahman in attendance.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwEHoRHYGbQ

Directed and composed by A.R. Rahman, Le Musk marks the legendary artist's directorial debut and is a unique creative vision produced under his ARR Immersive Entertainment production house. The film first made its mark on the global stage when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival's XR Programme, earning recognition for its seamless blend of music, storytelling, and immersive technology. Following its Cannes debut, the film has been showcased at multiple international venues, captivating audiences with its sensorial approach to narrative and emotion.

The Vancouver presentation marks the next chapter in Le Musk's journey. Reimagined specifically for the Dome format, the experience expands the film's cinematic language through scale, spatial sound, and enveloping visuals, allowing audiences to step inside the world of the story. The adaptation transforms Le Musk from an immersive film into a fully surrounding experience where music and imagery unfold in 360 degrees.

Speaking about the Dome adaptation, Rahman said, "Le Musk was always meant to be felt as much as it is seen or heard. The Dome adaptation allows the music and imagery to surround the audience, creating a deeper emotional connection. This adaptation opens up new ways of experiencing the story, beyond the traditional boundaries of cinema."

The gala screening will be followed by an interactive session with A.R. Rahman, offering audiences a rare opportunity to hear firsthand about his foray into immersive storytelling, the evolution of Le Musk, and his vision for the future of experiential cinema. The evening will conclude with an exclusive, ticketed meet-and-greet for a select number of attendees, including the opportunity to have special Le Musk soundtrack vinyls personally signed by Rahman.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, please visit domevancouver.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280168

Source: The Dome