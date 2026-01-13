Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Contract
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has been awarded a contract at Geneva Airport (GVA) covering the redevelopment and operation of 12 food & beverage (F&B) locations across more than 3,000 m2.
The project marks the next phase in a collaboration that began in 2015 and will see Avolta fully rework the airport's existing F&B footprint over the next six years. The renewed portfolio will introduce a number of new Avolta-developed concepts and carefully selected local brands. The refreshed line-up places emphasis on the variety of the offering, efficient layouts, and contemporary design, while maintaining a strong regional identity. By combining local culinary references with scalable proprietary formats, the new F&B mix is intended to broaden customer choice and create a more coherent dining experience throughout the terminal.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2259520
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2259520 13.01.2026 CET/CEST