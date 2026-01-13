Eramet SA: Eramet confirms the strength of its environmental performance with A- scores for transparency from CDP

Paris, 13 January 2025, 6:30 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet confirms the strength of its environmental performance with A- scores for transparency from CDP

Eramet announces strong results in the 2025 disclosure cycle of the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) - a global environmental non-profit organization and the operator of the world's leading independent environmental disclosure system - confirming the robustness of its environmental strategy with A- scores for both Climate Change and Water Security.

Eramet, a key player in the responsible development of critical metals, is being recognized for its transparency on environmental issues and sustainability by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the global reference for environmental transparency. This recognition distinguishes the company among nearly 20,000 companies assessed in 2025.

At the end of this assessment, Eramet has been awarded:

A- score for Water Security , representing a significant improvement from a

B score in 2024

, representing a significant improvement from a A- score for Climate Change, stable compared with 2024

The improvement in Water Security, combined with the sustained strong performance on Climate Change, highlights Eramet's capacity to deliver concrete results that are fully aligned with the Group's CSR roadmap "Act for Positive Mining". This alignment is reflected in a range of country-level actions across the Group's operations.

Thanks to the actions undertaken in recent years, Eramet has reached an important milestone in sustainable water management. Extensive work to strengthen data reliability has been carried out, significantly improving the quality and accuracy of the information collected. Eramet has also established water balances for all its sites, providing a comprehensive and consistent view of water consumption and dependencies on the resource. Sites are strengthening their water management plans to align them with leading international standards (the IRMA Standard, ICMM guidelines), in order to anticipate risks, optimize water use, and fully integrate these issues into everyday operational practices.

Thus, the results obtained confirm the robustness of the Group's environmental strategy and the growing maturity of its practices. Maintaining a high level of performance requires continuous progress in environmental management, governance and data quality.

Virginie de Chassey,Group Sustainability and External Affairs Officer, Eramet:



«This recognition highlights the consistency of Eramet's approach to environmental performance, as well as the progress made on our climate- and water-related commitments. As expectations for clear and transparent disclosure continue to grow, data transparency remains a key lever to accelerate action and manage risks in support of responsible mining and metallurgical activities. We firmly believe that rigorous environmental assessment is essential to long-term value creation and drives continuous improvement across all our operations.»

CDP: a key tool for investors and the environmental transition

Organizations respond to CDP questionnaires on a voluntary basis or at the request of financial institutions. In 2025, more than 640 financial institutions - including asset owners, asset managers, banks and insurers - requested environmental data through CDP, representing more than a quarter of global institutional assets.

CDP scores play a critical role in supporting companies on the journey from transparency to action and are widely recognized as a benchmark for extra-financial performance.

CDP assesses companies using a progressive scoring scale ranging from D- to A, structured around four levels:

Disclosure (D / D-): basic transparency on environmental data,

Awareness (C / C-): understanding of environmental issues and impacts,

Management (B / B-): implementation of policies, targets and action plans,

Leadership (A-/A): adoption of advanced best practices and demonstration of environmental leadership.

Over the past decade, companies listed on the CDP A List have outperformed their market peers by 6% in stock market performance, illustrating the link between environmental ambition, transparency and long-term value creation.

CDP scores assess the alignment of disclosed data with leading international frameworks and standards, helping organizations navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment. They are extensively used by global investors to:

Monitor the environmental performance of their portfolios,

Inform investment decisions,

Comply with regulatory requirements and sectoral commitments.





In addition, CDP data contributes to better management of risks related to climate change and resource scarcity, by highlighting the real economic impacts of climate events, as well as the effects of more sustainable practices on business models and returns on investment.

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands and lithium: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

www. eramet .com

INVESTOR CONTACT



Director of Investor Relations



Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com (mailto:sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com)







PRESS CONTACT



Media Relations Manager



Fanny Mounier



T. +33 7 65 26 46 83



fanny.mounier@eramet.com (mailto:fanny.mounier@eramet.com)



Media Relations Officer



Nedjma Amrani

T. +33 6 65 65 44 49

nedjma.amrani@eramet.com (mailto:fanny.mounier@eramet.com)





Attachment