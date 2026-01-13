DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 13-Jan-2026 / 17:46 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 28 August 2025 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 13/01/2026 Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 3,365 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 738.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 736.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 737.7082

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,391,365 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 4,491,670 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,899,695. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

13 January 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 13 January 2026

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 737.7082 3,365

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 8 736.00 11:00:00 00078634972TRLO0 XLON 9 736.00 11:17:00 00078635384TRLO0 XLON 177 736.00 11:53:23 00078636234TRLO0 XLON 297 736.00 12:30:05 00078637425TRLO0 XLON 1193 738.00 13:44:50 00078639753TRLO0 XLON 910 738.00 13:44:50 00078639754TRLO0 XLON 170 738.00 15:46:55 00078645160TRLO0 XLON 330 738.00 16:11:55 00078646152TRLO0 XLON 14 738.00 16:19:56 00078646558TRLO0 XLON 25 738.00 16:35:24 00078647731TRLO0 XLON 31 738.00 16:35:24 00078647732TRLO0 XLON 20 738.00 16:35:24 00078647733TRLO0 XLON 23 738.00 16:35:24 00078647734TRLO0 XLON 24 738.00 16:35:24 00078647735TRLO0 XLON 9 738.00 16:35:24 00078647736TRLO0 XLON 23 738.00 16:35:24 00078647737TRLO0 XLON 43 738.00 16:35:24 00078647738TRLO0 XLON 30 738.00 16:35:24 00078647739TRLO0 XLON 29 738.00 16:35:24 00078647740TRLO0 XLON

