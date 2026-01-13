BlueNord ASA: Disclosure of Shareholdings

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA OR JAPAN.

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP ("Kite Lake") and Taconic Capital Advisors UK LLP ("Taconic", and together with Kite Lake the "Sellers") have today sold a combined 3,000,000 shares in BlueNord ASA (the "Company"), representing 11.3% of the share capital in the Company, at a price of NOK 420 per share for a total transaction size of NOK 1,260 million (the "Transaction"). 1,350,000 shares were sold by Kite Lake and 1,650,000 shares sold by Taconic, representing 45% and 55% of the total Transaction, respectively.

Clarksons Securities AS, SB1 Markets AS and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited & Stifel Europe AG (the "Managers") acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Transaction.

Following completion of the Transaction, Kite Lake holds 1,537,298 shares in the Company, representing approximately 5.8% of the outstanding shares in the Company, and Taconic holds 1,836,089 shares in the Company, representing approximately 6.9% of the outstanding shares in the Company. Accordingly, Kite Lake's and Taconic's respective shareholdings in the Company have, through the Transaction, fallen below the 10% disclosure threshold.

In connection with the Transaction, the Sellers have entered into a customary 60-day lock-up commitment with the Managers for the remaining shares in BlueNord the Sellers hold, subject to certain customary carve-outs, including (but not limited to) (i) the sale or transfer of shares by a Seller to entities controlling, controlled or under common control with that Seller and to such Seller's direct or indirect owners, provided in each case that the acquirer(s) assumes the same lock-up obligations as undertaken by the Seller, and (ii) any sale and transfer of shares to the Company under a share buyback program or offer initiated by the Company to purchase own Shares.

This disclosure is made pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

