Dienstag, 13.01.2026
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
WKN: A0MYHV | ISIN: NO0010379266 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ1
Tradegate
13.01.26 | 19:57
39,500 Euro
+4,08 % +1,550
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUENORD ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUENORD ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,35039,50021:19
39,35039,50021:02
PR Newswire
13.01.2026 21:00 Uhr
119 Leser
BlueNord ASA: Disclosure of Shareholdings

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA OR JAPAN.

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP ("Kite Lake") and Taconic Capital Advisors UK LLP ("Taconic", and together with Kite Lake the "Sellers") have today sold a combined 3,000,000 shares in BlueNord ASA (the "Company"), representing 11.3% of the share capital in the Company, at a price of NOK 420 per share for a total transaction size of NOK 1,260 million (the "Transaction"). 1,350,000 shares were sold by Kite Lake and 1,650,000 shares sold by Taconic, representing 45% and 55% of the total Transaction, respectively.

Clarksons Securities AS, SB1 Markets AS and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited & Stifel Europe AG (the "Managers") acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Transaction.

Following completion of the Transaction, Kite Lake holds 1,537,298 shares in the Company, representing approximately 5.8% of the outstanding shares in the Company, and Taconic holds 1,836,089 shares in the Company, representing approximately 6.9% of the outstanding shares in the Company. Accordingly, Kite Lake's and Taconic's respective shareholdings in the Company have, through the Transaction, fallen below the 10% disclosure threshold.

In connection with the Transaction, the Sellers have entered into a customary 60-day lock-up commitment with the Managers for the remaining shares in BlueNord the Sellers hold, subject to certain customary carve-outs, including (but not limited to) (i) the sale or transfer of shares by a Seller to entities controlling, controlled or under common control with that Seller and to such Seller's direct or indirect owners, provided in each case that the acquirer(s) assumes the same lock-up obligations as undertaken by the Seller, and (ii) any sale and transfer of shares to the Company under a share buyback program or offer initiated by the Company to purchase own Shares.

This disclosure is made pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is not for publication or distribution in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord-asa--disclosure-of-shareholdings,c4291941

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluenord-asa-disclosure-of-shareholdings-302660251.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
