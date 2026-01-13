Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for January, February and March 2026 and Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates for its Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of January, February and March 2026 and also announced its plan to report earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.
Cash Distributions:
Common Stock: $0.10 cash distribution per common share for each of January, February and March 2026, payable per Table 1 below. The Company has paid 252 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, the Company paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions.
Table 1: Summary of common stock cash distributions:
Record Date
Payment Date
Cash Distribution
January 23
January 30
$
0.10
February 18
February 27
$
0.10
March 23
March 31
$
0.10
Total for the Quarter:
$
0.30
Senior Common Stock: $0.0875 cash distribution per share of the Company's senior common stock ("Senior Common") for each of January, February and March 2026, payable per Table 2 below. The Company has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Senior Common.
Table 2: Summary of Senior Common cash distributions:
Payable to Holders of Record During the Month of:
Payment Date
Amount
January
February 5
$
0.0875
February
March 5
$
0.0875
March
April 3
$
0.0875
Total for the Quarter:
$
0.2625
Series E Preferred Stock: $0.138021 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.625% Series E Preferred Stock ("Series E Preferred Stock") for each of January, February and March 2026, payable per Table 3 below. The Series E Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODN."
Table 3: Summary of Series E Preferred Stock cash distributions:
Record Date
Payment Date
Cash Distribution
January 23
January 30
$
0.138021
February 18
February 27
$
0.138021
March 23
March 31
$
0.138021
Total for the Quarter:
$
0.414063
Series F Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.00% Series F Preferred Stock ("Series F Preferred Stock") for each of January, February and March 2026, payable per Table 4 below. The Series F Preferred Stock is not listed on a national securities exchange.
Table 4: Summary of Series F Preferred Stock cash distributions:
Record Date
Payment Date
Cash Distribution
January 27
February 5
$
0.125
February 24
March 5
$
0.125
March 25
April 3
$
0.125
Total for the Quarter:
$
0.375
The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders and Series F Preferred stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.
Series G Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.00% Series G Preferred Stock ("Series G Preferred Stock") for each of January, February and March 2026, payable per Table 5 below. The Series G Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODO."
Table 5: Summary of Series G Preferred Stock cash distributions:
Record Date
Payment Date
Cash Distribution
January 23
January 30
$
0.125
February 18
February 27
$
0.125
March 23
March 31
$
0.125
Total for the Quarter:
$
0.375
Earnings Announcement:
The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9045 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.
A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through February 26, 2026. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13757328.
The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecommercial.com.
If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to info@gladstonecompanies.com.
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of September 30, 2025, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 151 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 17.7 million square feet. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecommercial.com.
