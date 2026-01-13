Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - J4 Ventures Resources Corp. (TSXV: JJJJ) ("J4" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has granted 100,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain director of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan"). The Options will vest on the date of issuance and are exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

The grant of Options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and the approval of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") to the Option Plan which will be presented to the Shareholders for ratification and approval at the Company's next annual general meeting of Shareholders.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: J4 Ventures Resources Corp.