Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - J4 Ventures Resources Corp. (TSXV: JJJJ) ("J4" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce commencement of a drone magnetics survey at its 543ha Arthur Lake property, 54 kms southwest of Vanderhoof, BC. The Company is undertaking the a 127 line km drone magnetics survey over the property to better understand the geology and potential structures below the glacial cover, as well as the Little Bear - Big Bear corridor. Pioneer Exploration Consultants Ltd. is undertaking the survey.

Key Highlights:

Historic rock grab sampling returned results ranging from 8 to 24,800 ppm Cu, with 10 samples assaying in excess of 2,200 ppm Cu, largely at the Little Bear Showing.

Subsequent soil sampling identified three copper or copper/multi-element soil anomalies:

2025 J4 rock and soil sampling and pack sack drilling at Little Bear, returned grab samples of 7.2% copper and 11.2 ppm silver with pack sack drill result of 0.43% copper and 11.8 ppm silver.

Grab sampling at the related Big Bear showing 350m to the ESE returned highlights of 0.68% copper and pack sack drill results of 0.23% copper over 1.6m.

Sources:

Geochemical Assessment Report Arthur Lake Property by R.T.Henneberry dated 2021-Oct-20 for Millbank Mining Corp. Assessment Report on the Arthur Lake Property 2025 by M.A,Brinton and C.Grondahl dated Februayr 2026 for J$ Ventures Resources Corp.

J4 Ventures cautions investors grab samples are selective by their very nature and may not necessarily be indicative of similar mineralization on the Arthur Lake property.

"The upcoming magnetics survey is a significant step that will show potential additional exploration targets," said Jeremy Poirier, CEO. "We look forward to receiving the results and communicating them to our shareholders in due course."

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared or reviewed and approved by R. Timothy Henneberry, P.Geo (BC), a director of the Company and a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the J4 Ventures Resources Corp.

J4 Ventures Resources is a copper gold junior exploring in British Columbia, Canada.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating to: the proposed business of the Company upon completion of Company's proposed magnetics survey as anticipated and future press releases and disclosure.

These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding the mining industry, commodity prices, market conditions, general economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business, and explore and develop the projects, of the Corporation, and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of the Corporation may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

