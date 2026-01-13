Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. (CSE: AUEX) (FSE: ZF2) (OTC PINK: AUHIF) ("Advanced Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the upsizing of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") on December 16, 2025 of up to 2,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.15 per Unit to up to 3,500,000 units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $525,000. Each unit shall comprise of one common share in the capital of the company and one half of one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share at a price of 20 cents per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

All securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. The gross proceeds of the offering shall be used for general corporate and working capital purposes. The closing of the offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company may pay Finders fees and Commissions of up to 10% of all funds raised in shares or in cash.

Transactions are subject to the final acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and all other necessary regulatory approvals.

ABOUT ADVANCED GOLD

Advanced Gold Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of Canadian gold and copper properties. The company's expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which it believes it can enhance their economic value at today's prices. The company's purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to its partners and shareholders.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the trading of the Company's securities and the focus of the Company's business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's ability to increase the value of its current and future mineral exploration properties and, in connection therewith, any long-term shareholder value, the Company's ability to mitigate or eliminate exploration risk, and the Company's intention to develop a portfolio of historic gold properties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will continue its business as described above. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other periodic filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280252

Source: Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.