

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthropic has rolled out Cowork, a fresh tool aimed at making Claude Code's features more accessible to those who may not be as tech-savvy.



This new functionality is built right into the Claude Desktop app and lets users pick a specific folder for Claude to read from or change, all communicated through a user-friendly chat interface.



Right now, Cowork is in a research preview phase and is only available to Max subscribers, though others can sign up for a waitlist. It works like a simplified version of Claude Code, eliminating the need for command-line tools, virtual environments, or complicated setups, which opens the door for users who aren't tech experts.



Cowork is based on Anthropic's Claude Agent SDK and shares the same core model as Claude Code. The tool was created in response to the increasing number of people using Claude Code for tasks outside of coding, treating it more like a general AI assistant.



Some examples Anthropic mentions include compiling expense reports from receipt images, managing media collections, scanning social media posts, or analyzing conversations.



Just like Claude Code, Cowork can carry out sequences of actions on its own, which brings some risks. Anthropic advises users to give clear and specific instructions to avoid issues like prompt injection or unintentional file deletion.



Claude Code started out as a command-line tool back in November 2024 and has quickly become one of Anthropic's top products, leading the company to broaden its offerings with a web interface, Slack integration, and now Cowork.



