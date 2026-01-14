PPX Mining Corp.: PPX Mining Announces Board Appointments And Management Transition

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ernest Mast and Mr. Diego Bellido as directors of the Company, effective January 12, 2026.

Mr. Diego Bellido is a senior Glencore executive with more than 15 years of experience in the global commodities trading sector. He currently serves as a Manager for Glencore Peru S.A.C. and Glencore Lima Trading S.A.C. Mr. Bellido is also President of the Board of Perubar S.A. and a board member of Transportadora Callao S.A. Previously, he represented Glencore on the boards of Sinchi Wayra Mining Company in Bolivia and Compañía Minera Antamina. Mr. Bellido holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Universidad del Pacífico (Peru) and an MBA from INSEAD (France).

Details regarding the background and qualifications of Mr. Ernest Mast were previously disclosed in the Company's press release dated December 22, 2025.

In addition, further to the Company's same press release, the Company confirms that effective January 12, 2026, Mr. Ernest Mast was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of PPX. Dr. John Thomas has transitioned from his role as Interim Chief Executive Officer and continues to serve the Company as Chief Operating Officer.

The Company also announces that Mr. Bruno Kaiser has resigned as a director of the Company, effective January 12, 2026. Mr. Kaiser will continue to support PPX in the role of Advisor to the Company.

Brian Imrie, Executive Chairman of the Company, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Ernest Mast and Diego Bellido to the Board of PPX. Their combined experience in mining operations, capital markets, and global commodities trading significantly strengthens our governance and strategic capabilities as we advance the Company's growth plans. On behalf of the Board, I would also like to thank Bruno Kaiser for his valuable contributions as a director and look forward to his continued involvement as an advisor to PPX."

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V:PPX)(BVL:PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

Brian Imrie

Executive Chairman

82 Richmond Street East

Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1

Canada

416-361-0737

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: PPX Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ppx-mining-announces-board-appointments-and-management-transition-1126897