Green Bridge Metals Corporation: Green Bridge Metals Obtains Permit and Signs Contract Agreement to Conduct a Diamond Core Drill Program at Its Titac Deposit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CSE:GRBM)(OTCQB:GBMCF)(FWB:J48, WKN:A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, that it has signed a Contract Agreement with Foraco Corp. ("Foraco"), which will be mobilizing to the Company's Titac property near Duluth, Minnesota the third week of January. Foraco is committed to the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and has adopted the SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) standards for the metals and mining sector to measure and track its environmental performance, and the Company is proud to be working with Foraco for a maiden drill program in northeast Minnesota. Under the agreement, Foraco will complete a minimum of 1,800 meters of core drilling to test high-priority target zones which have been identified through a geophysical survey and historical drilling (Figure 1).

In addition, the Company has been granted a renewal of the drill permit through St Louis County which provides the ability to build six (6) drill pads which will allow for multi-directional drilling in the future.

CEO, David Suda stated: "We are excited to be on the cusp of commencing our 2026 drilling exploration programs with Foraco as our drilling partner and exploration permits from St. Louis County."

Titac Project

The property is 3,992 Hectares located in St. Louis County, Minnesota. Located in the Duluth Complex, the property is underlain by a thin veneer of glacial till that overlies an Oxide Ultramafic Intrusion (OUI) that is hosted within the greater mafic to ultramafic layered intrusions. The Titac South deposit contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 46.6 Mt @ 15% TiO2 which is currently known to extend to >400m from surface, within a spherical oxide ultramafic intrusion. The extent of mineralization associated with the OUI remains open in multiple directions. Historical drill records included significant intercepts of copper, defining of which is the goal of the upcoming drill program.

Figure 1. Southwest perspective model view of the Titac South deposit showing a grade shell of <17.5% TiO2 with copper intercept grades shown as graphs along historical drill holes (see NI 43101 Technical Report dated September 18, 2025 at SEDAR+). Along with planned core drilling (red).

Inferred mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined economically. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of the inferred mineral resources will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Ajeet Milliard, Chief Geologist at the Company, is a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see its most recently-filed technical report, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company also announces that it has engaged MCS Market Communication Service GmbH (business address: Saarlandstraße 28 58511 Lüdenscheid, Germany, email: info@mcsmarket.de; telephone: +491772481220; and website: www.mcsmarket.de) ("MCS") for the provision of a range of online marketing services, including campaign creation, production of marketing materials, as well as research and analytics (the "Services"). The Services are expected to run until July 2026 or budget exhaustion. The Company has paid MCS EUR 372,000 as consideration for its services. No securities have been provided to MCS or its principals as compensation for the Services. The Services will be executed via digital channels, including Google Ads and native advertising.

About Green Bridge Metals

Green Bridge Metals Corporation is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring 'critical mineral' rich assets and the development of the South Contact District along the basal contact of the Duluth Complex, north of Duluth, Minnesota. The South Contact District properties contain bulk-tonnage copper-nickel and titanium-vanadium mineralization hosted in ultramafic to oxide ultramafic intrusions, respectively, and well-developed exploration targets for bulk-tonnage Cu-Ni, high grade Ni-Cu-PGE magmatic sulfides, and titanium.

