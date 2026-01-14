Battery X Metals Reports Estimated Driving Range Increase of ~135 Kilometers After Battery Rebalancing Procedure of Previously Inoperable Light-Duty Electric Vehicle with Severe Battery Cell Imbalance in Preliminary Performance Trial

News Release Highlights:

Battery X Metals successfully restored meaningful real-world driving range to a previously inoperable light-duty electric vehicle, demonstrating an average post-rebalancing driving distance of approximately 135.9 kilometers per charge following deployment of its patent-pending, second-generation lithium-ion battery rebalancing platform. The preliminary rebalancing trial materially narrowed the cell-level voltage differential within a severely degraded 144-cell NMC lithium-ion battery pack, achieving post-rebalancing alignment of approximately 0.27 volts between the highest and lowest cells, compared to a difference of approximately 0.63 volts prior to rebalancing, reflecting a meaningful restoration of pack-level balance and supporting improved effective utilization of the battery pack's available capacity, without replacing cells. The results provide strong technical and commercial validation of Battery X Metals' proprietary solution an effective pathway to extend remaining useful battery life and reduce total cost of ownership for electric vehicle fleets facing out-of-warranty battery degradation.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) ("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies Inc. ("Battery X Rebalancing Technologies"), has successfully completed a lithium-ion battery rebalancing procedure and real-world driving trial that demonstrated a significant increase in estimated driving range for a fully electric Class 3 commercial vehicle, or light-duty electric vehicle (the "Electric Truck"), following a full battery rebalancing process using the Company's patent-pending, second-generation lithium-ion battery rebalancing hardware and software platform (the "Rebalancing Machine").

As part of its ongoing performance validation program for the Rebalancing Machine, the Company recently conducted a series of real-world road tests on a rebalanced Electric Truck to evaluate post-rebalancing driving range and battery efficiency. The Electric Truck was supplied to the Company by an arms' length owner of the Electric Truck (the "Electric Truck Owner") and, as represented by the Electric Truck Owner and observed by the Company, had previously demonstrated a significantly degraded driving range of approximately 0.1 kilometers (~100 meters) per full charge prior to becoming effectively inoperable due to significant natural cell imbalance caused by real-world conditions.

In response to this battery capacity performance deficiency, the Company performed a battery rebalancing procedure on the Electric Truck utilizing the Rebalancing Machine. During the preliminary rebalancing trial (the "Rebalancing"), the Company successfully completed a full rebalancing process on a 144-cell lithium-ion battery pack composed of lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) chemistry, which had exhibited substantial imbalance attributable to real-world operating conditions. The Rebalancing materially narrowed the cell-level voltage differential, achieving post-rebalancing alignment of approximately 0.27 volts between the highest and lowest cells, compared to a difference of approximately 0.63 volts prior to rebalancing, with residual variance attributable in part to certain cells exhibiting accelerated self-discharge characteristics observed during the procedure. This convergence of cell-level voltages reflects a meaningful restoration of battery pack-level balance and supports improved effective utilization of the battery pack's available capacity, as described herein.

The Results

Following completion of the rebalancing procedure, the Company conducted a series of controlled real-world driving performance evaluations (each, a "Trial" and together, the "Battery Range Performance Trials") on the Electric Truck for the purpose of assessing post-rebalancing driving performance under actual operating conditions. In the first Trial, conducted under mixed city and highway driving conditions, the Electric Truck traveled a total distance of approximately 138.8 kilometers, commencing at approximately 87% state of charge and concluding at approximately 10% state of charge. In the second Trial, the vehicle traveled approximately 140.6 kilometers under similarly mixed driving conditions, commencing at approximately 99% state of charge and again concluding at approximately 10% state of charge. In the third Trial, also conducted under mixed city and highway driving conditions, the Electric Truck traveled approximately 128.3 kilometers, commencing at approximately 99% state of charge and concluding at approximately 10% state of charge (together, the "Results"). As all Trials were concluded at approximately 10% state of charge, the measured distances reflect a conservative estimate of driving performance, and the Electric Truck may have achieved additional driving range beyond the Results, which was not evaluated during the Battery Range Performance Trials.

Battery Range Performance Trial Results Summary

Trial Trial Duration Start State of Charge (SOC) End State of Charge (SOC) Distance Traveled (km) Driving Conditions Trial 1 ~4 days ~87% ~10% 138.8 Mixed city and highway Trial 2 ~4 days ~99% ~10% 140.6 Mixed city and highway Trial 3 ~3 days ~99% ~10% 128.3 Mixed city and highway Average (Post-Rebalancing) - - - ~135.9 -

The Results demonstrate a significant improvement in the estimated driving range and effective battery capacity of the Electric Truck following completion of the rebalancing procedure. Specifically, post-rebalancing performance testing indicates an average estimated driving range of approximately 135.9 kilometers per charge under real-world operating conditions. These results represent an increase of up to approximately 135.8 kilometers in driving range compared to the Electric Truck's severely degraded pre-rebalancing condition, in which the Electric Truck demonstrated a driving range of approximately 0.1 kilometers per charge. The Results affirm the technical efficacy and commercial relevance of Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' proprietary rebalancing process and support its broader applicability across light-duty electric vehicle fleets and other commercial electric transportation use cases.

The Battery Range Performance Trials were performed under no-load conditions; it is relevant to note that payload can have an effect on energy consumption and overall driving range. This consideration is consistent with widely recognized industry dynamics and is disclosed to provide a complete and transparent understanding of factors that may influence real-world vehicle performance. Range may vary based on payload, terrain, driving behavior, and other operational conditions.

These performance outcomes further validate the effectiveness and market relevance of Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' proprietary rebalancing solution in restoring degraded battery capacity and materially extending the remaining useful life of commercial electric vehicle batteries. The Company believes these results provide compelling technical validation in support of the Rebalancing Machine's broader commercial deployment, particularly in fleet environments where range reliability, battery lifespan longevity, and total cost of ownership are mission-critical considerations.

The Problem: Rising EV Adoption Presents New Battery Lifecycle Challenges

In 2024, global EV sales reached approximately 17.1 million units, representing a 25% increase from 20231. With cumulative global EV sales from 2015 to 2023 totaling an estimated over 40 million units2, a significant share of the global EV fleet is expected to exit warranty coverage over the coming years.

By 2031, nearly 40 million electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid vehicles worldwide are anticipated to fall outside of their original warranty coverage3,4. This projection is based on current EV adoption figures and standard industry warranty terms, and underscores a growing risk for EV owners facing battery degradation, reduced capacity, and costly replacement requirements5. As the global EV fleet continues to expand, the demand for technologies that extend battery life, reduce long-term ownership costs, and support a sustainable transition to electric mobility is increasing.

The Solution: Pioneering Next-Generation Technologies to Support Lithium-Ion Battery Longevity

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' proprietary software and hardware technology aims to address this challenge by extending the lifespan of EV batteries. This innovation is being developed with the aim to enhance the sustainability of electric transportation and the goal to provide EV owners with a more cost-effective, environmentally friendly ownership experience by reducing the need for costly battery replacements.

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' rebalancing technology, validated by the National Research Council of Canada ("NRC"), focuses on battery cell rebalancing. The NRC validation demonstrated the technology's ability to effectively correct cell imbalances in lithium-ion battery packs, recovering nearly all lost capacity due to cell imbalance. The validation was conducted on battery modules composed of fifteen 72Ah LiFePO4 cells connected in series. The cells were initially balanced to a uniform state of charge (SOC), with a measured discharge capacity of 71.10Ah. In the validation test, three of the fifteen cells were then artificially imbalanced-one cell was charged to a 20% higher SOC, and two cells were discharged to a 20% lower SOC-resulting in a reduced discharge capacity of 46.24Ah, representing a decrease of approximately 35%. Following rebalancing using Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' rebalancing technology, the battery module's discharge capacity was restored to 70.94Ah, representing the recovery of approximately 99% of the capacity lost due to cell imbalance.

These advancements establish Battery X Rebalancing Technologies as a participant in lithium-ion and EV battery solutions, aiming to tackle the critical challenges of capacity degradation of battery packs and expensive replacements. By extending the lifecycle of battery materials within the supply chain, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies aims to support the energy transition and promote a more sustainable future.

Amendment to Agreement with Global Top 20 University

The Company also announces that, further to its news release dated November 25, 2025, it has entered into an amendment (the "Amendment Agreement") to its previously announced collaborative research agreement with a globally ranked Top 20 university (the "Global Top 20 University"), with such amendment effective as of December 30, 2025 (the "Effective Date").

The collaborative research agreement is part of an ongoing strategic research partnership focused on advancing the development and validation of the Company's proprietary, eco-friendly froth-flotation technology for the recovery of critical battery materials from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries. The collaboration builds on prior laboratory work conducted with the Global Top 20 University that resulted in a preliminary lab-scale breakthrough, including the identification of a new solvent and a two-stage re-flotation process that significantly improved material separation efficiency, achieving graphite recoveries exceeding 98% and metal-oxide purities of up to approximately 95-96% under mild and environmentally responsible conditions.

Pursuant to the Amendment Agreement, the contract period has been extended to January 12, 2027, and the payment schedule has been amended to confirm that the initial payment of CAD $60,000 has been paid in full, with the remaining aggregate amount payable in three (3) instalments of CAD $54,853.34, CAD $54,853.33, and CAD $54,853.33, due three (3), six (6), and nine (9) months, respectively, following the Effective Date of the Amendment Agreement.

The Amendment Agreement continues to support further laboratory optimization, expanded testing across additional battery chemistries, and the generation of data intended to inform potential future pilot-scale development, while maintaining the existing intellectual property, confidentiality, and governance provisions previously disclosed. All other terms and conditions of the collaborative research agreement remain unchanged and in full force and effect.

