

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 1.7 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 1,278.6 trillion yen.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.9 percent but steady from the November reading following a downward revision from 1.8 percent.



The M3 money stock was up 1.1 percent on year at 1,627.1 trillion yen, while L money added 2.1 percent to 2m240.9 trillion yen.



M2 was up 1.7 percent on year for the fourth quarter of last year, and up 1.2 percent for all of 2025.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News