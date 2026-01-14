

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Company (BA) announced that it delivered a total of 160 commercial airplanes in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 600 across the full year.



In its Commercial Airplanes programs, Boeing delivered 117 of the 737 aircraft, 10 of the 767, 6 of the 777, and 27 of the 787 during the quarter.



Within Defense, Space & Security programs, Boeing delivered 5 new AH-64 Apache helicopters and 14 remanufactured Apaches in the fourth quarter. The company also delivered 2 new CH-47 Chinooks and 2 renewed Chinooks in the quarter. Other quarterly deliveries included 2 F-15 models, 2 F/A-18 models, 5 KC-46 tankers, 3 MH-139 helicopters, and 2 P-8 models.



Altogether, Boeing's defense, space, and security programs accounted for 37 deliveries in the fourth quarter and 131 deliveries for the full year.



