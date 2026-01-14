Assured Guaranty (Europe) SA (AGE)*, an indirect subsidiary of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (together with its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty), announced that it has issued a five-year debt service reserve (DSR) guarantee for the benefit of XpFibre Groupe on 30th December 2025. The €175 million DSR guarantee issued by AGE replaces a portion of an existing DSR facility provided by various banks.

This transaction represents AGE's second transaction with XpFibre Groupe, following the issuance of a financial guarantee on 13-year senior secured fixed rate notes in April 2025. XpFibre Group is the largest independent Fibre-to-the-Home operator in France.

Raphaël de Tapol, Directeur Général of AGE, commented:

"We are very pleased to have completed this second transaction for XpFibre Groupe, and for this to have been accomplished in the span of only eight months. We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with this major issuer in the French fibre sector and continuing to grow our presence in the European infrastructure market more generally."

Yannick Kouam, Director, Infrastructure Finance of AGE commented:

"Our DSR guarantee is a cost-effective alternative to traditional DSR facilities offered by banks and we are delighted that XpFibre Group has recognised the value it can provide. We believe we will increase our activity in the European fibre sector, and in the wider telecom space, in the years to come, both by issuing our financial guarantees on senior debt issuances and through similar DSR guarantees."

Domiciled in Paris, AGE conducts Assured Guaranty's financial guarantee business in continental Europe. AGE is rated AA by S&P Global Ratings and AA+ by Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

A&O Shearman served as AGE's legal adviser on the transaction.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

All of the securities have been sold, and this announcement is for information purposes only. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold or transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.

*AGE is an insurance company registered in the Paris Trade and Companies Register (company number 852 597 384), authorised and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR), and governed by the French Insurance Code.

AGE is a subsidiary of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGL and, together with its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty). Through its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty provides credit enhancement products to the U.S. and non-U.S. public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets. Assured Guaranty also participates in the asset management business through its ownership interest in Sound Point Capital Management, LP and certain of its investment management affiliates. AGL is a publicly traded (NYSE: AGO), Bermuda-based holding company. More information on AGL and its subsidiaries can be found at: AssuredGuaranty.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Any forward-looking statements made in this press release reflect AGL's current views with respect to future events and are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, difficulties executing Assured Guaranty's business strategy; the demand for Assured Guaranty's financial guarantees; adverse developments in Assured Guaranty's guaranteed portfolio; actions that the rating agencies may take at any time with respect to any of AGL's insurance subsidiaries' financial strength ratings, and/or of any securities AGL or any of its subsidiaries have issued and/or of transactions that AGL's insurance subsidiaries have insured; other risks and uncertainties that have not been identified at this time; management's response to these factors; and other risk factors identified in AGL's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made as of January 14, 2026. Assured Guaranty undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260113183411/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Robert Tucker, +1 212-339-0861

Senior Managing Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

rtucker@agltd.com

Media:

Ashweeta Durani, +1 212-408-6042

Director, Corporate Communications

adurani@agltd.com