

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential plc (PRU.L, PUKPF, PUK), an insurance and asset management company, on Tuesday said Sir Douglas Flint will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director and Chair, who is expected to join the board in March.



Sir Douglas Flint will take over from Shriti Vadera as Chair of the Board, who will retire after six years of service.



The appointment will take effect after the conclusion of the AGM on May 28.



Flint is an orderly transition and will also join the Nomination & Governance and Remuneration Committees.



Flint spent more than two decades at HSBC, serving as Group Finance Director.



On Tuesday, Prudential closed trading at 0.17% higher at 1,168 on the London Stock Exchange.



